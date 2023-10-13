The use of psychedelics for mental health treatments in SA is 'not far away'
Amy MacIver speaks with Leonie Joubert, South African science writer
In June Australia allowed for medical use of MDMA and magic mushrooms to treat post-traumatic stress disorder and types of depression.
Attempts to legalise psychedelics for the same purpose have been ongoing in South Africa for some time.
Joubert says that there will be High Court case brought forward soon to challenge the criminalisation of psilocybin mushrooms, as it goes against the right to bodily autonomy.
Should this case be successful, it would allow psilocybin to be used recreationally and for therapeutic use.
Essentially that is where we are headed.Leonie Joubert, South African Science Writer
Joubert says that studies have shown that using psilocybin has very positive results in treating serious mental health condition and trauma related issues.
Bringing this medical model into the country is not far away.Leonie Joubert, South African Science Writer
