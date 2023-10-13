Streaming issues? Report here
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
12:00 - 13:00
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Day 55 of no water for the residents of Linmeyer: 'It's been horrific!' Despite not having running water for almost two months, they're still paying for water that they aren't receiving. 13 October 2023 12:02 PM
Who is responsible for to pay for flight delays? It's complicated... On Thursday the Cape Town Airport had to close its main runway leading to a number of flight delays. 13 October 2023 11:40 AM
The use of psychedelics for mental health treatments in SA is 'not far away' Australia was the first country to legalise psychedelics to treat mental health issues, and SA may follow suite. 13 October 2023 11:38 AM
Israel seeks revenge. Preparing to 'eliminate Hamas' - analyst Mairav Zonszein, a Senior Analyst in Israel-Palestine-related matters at the International Crisis Group, weighs in on the war. 13 October 2023 9:53 AM
Mantashe's fixation on NGO funding a pretext to undermine civil society - Outa The Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse has lashed out after Energy Minister Gwede Mantashe's call for NGOs to publicly disclose their... 12 October 2023 9:30 PM
'Lethal cocktail' of issues hampering economy needs urgent govt action - CGCSA The Consumer Goods Council of SA has warned that the cost of loadshedding, failing infrastructure and rising poverty is potentiall... 12 October 2023 7:22 PM
When will the promised self-driving car revolution actually happen? Bruce Whitfield talks to World Wide Worx CEO Arthur Goldstuck about the delay in getting autonomous vehicles onto the road. 12 October 2023 8:21 PM
Coal smuggling syndicate bust across 5 provinces, with Sars leading the charge A huge inter-governmental search and seizure operation has been carried out to 'break the back' of a criminal syndicate of alleged... 12 October 2023 8:05 PM
It's that time of year again... medical aid price INCREASES are coming Fedhealth's Jeremy Yatt talks about annual medical aid inflation and its effects on members' contributions. 12 October 2023 9:15 AM
On this day in 1990, South Africa's first Pride March hit the streets Revisit Africa's first Pride March 33 years on. 13 October 2023 10:38 AM
Wear rooibos tea? Yes, you can! Rooibos dubbed trendy colour for Spring 2024 Yes, rooibos just became more than a cup of tea, becoming a colour you can infuse into your wardrobe for a trendy vibe. 13 October 2023 10:18 AM
Mzansi staying single as fewer couples cohabit, get married – Census 2022 The latest census shows that fewer and fewer people in South Africa are getting married. Here's why... 13 October 2023 8:44 AM
Antoine Dupont will be the Bokke's "talisman" on Sunday! Who should we bet on for the Rugby World Cup games? Jan de Koning, Managing Editor at Rugby365.com shares his views. 13 October 2023 10:42 AM
Cricket World Cup: Proteas TOP OF THE LOG after beating Australia by 134 runs Cricket writer and commentator Neil Manthorp speaks about the Proteas' latest win in their second Cricket World Cup match. 13 October 2023 9:28 AM
Orlando Pirates on MTN8: 'it was an opportunity for us to prove ourselves' The Buccaneers win put an end to Sundowns' undefeated streak to claim the MTN8 title. 12 October 2023 2:49 PM
It's Friday the 13th in October - the spookiest month of the year... or is it? Got some feels around this unlucky date? You might have what's known as friggatriskaidekaphobia - the fear of Friday the 13th. 13 October 2023 8:14 AM
'The Black Book' is a gritty new thriller that raises the bar for Nollywood The Nigerian hit film tackles social issues through an action plot. 12 October 2023 1:42 PM
Happy 55th birthday, Hugh Jackman! Ranking his best movie roles From 'The Greatest Showman to 'X-Men', take a look back at High Jackman's best movie roles. 12 October 2023 1:14 PM
BBC refuses to call Hamas militants 'terrorists': 'It means you're taking sides' The BBC has defended its decision not to describe Hamas militants as "terrorists" in coverage of the recent attacks in Israel. 13 October 2023 10:59 AM
Ex-F1 boss Bernie Ecclestone to pay £652m in fraud case, escapes jail time Bernie Ecclestone (92) failed to declare £400m of overseas assets to the government 13 October 2023 10:40 AM
Israel seeks revenge. Preparing to 'eliminate Hamas' - analyst Mairav Zonszein, a Senior Analyst in Israel-Palestine-related matters at the International Crisis Group, weighs in on the war. 13 October 2023 9:53 AM
Queer films across Africa are rising, despite harsh anti-LGBTIQ+ laws In over 30 countries in Africa, LGBTIQ+ people would face imprisonment. 27 September 2023 12:15 PM
SA's Biovac partners with global company to manufacture meningitis vaccine Biovac has signed an MOU for the technology transfer of a vaccine against meningococcal meningitis for distribution to Africa. 26 September 2023 7:19 PM
A rocky relationship on the mend? Ramaphosa meets with Nigeria's Tinubu at UNGA Deepen your own understanding of the continent as seasoned journalist Crystal Orderson presents The Africa Report. 20 September 2023 3:09 PM
How many funeral policies are too many at claim time? (read your Ts and Cs) There's no limit to the number of funeral policies you can take out on the same person, but some insurers do have pay-out restrict... 11 October 2023 8:25 PM
Listen up: Vodacom campaign challenging youth to get hearing tested is 'gold' Vodacom's hearing challenge bagged Loerie gold and is The Money Show's advertising "hero" of the week. 11 October 2023 7:52 PM
SA's choice: Build on the positives or be swamped by the negatives? BOOK REVIEW: 'The Good, the Bad, and the Ugly: Scenarios for South Africa's Uncertain Future' by Greg Mills, Mills Soko and Ray Ha... 10 October 2023 8:31 PM
The use of psychedelics for mental health treatments in SA is 'not far away'

13 October 2023 11:38 AM
by Keely Goodall
Tags:
psychedelic

Australia was the first country to legalise psychedelics to treat mental health issues, and SA may follow suite.

Amy MacIver speaks with Leonie Joubert, South African science writer

In June Australia allowed for medical use of MDMA and magic mushrooms to treat post-traumatic stress disorder and types of depression.

Attempts to legalise psychedelics for the same purpose have been ongoing in South Africa for some time.

Joubert says that there will be High Court case brought forward soon to challenge the criminalisation of psilocybin mushrooms, as it goes against the right to bodily autonomy.

Should this case be successful, it would allow psilocybin to be used recreationally and for therapeutic use.

Essentially that is where we are headed.

Leonie Joubert, South African Science Writer
Picture: Pixabay
Picture: Pixabay

Joubert says that studies have shown that using psilocybin has very positive results in treating serious mental health condition and trauma related issues.

Bringing this medical model into the country is not far away.

Leonie Joubert, South African Science Writer

Listen to the interview.


Picture: icefront/123rf.com

Day 55 of no water for the residents of Linmeyer: 'It's been horrific!'

13 October 2023 12:02 PM

Despite not having running water for almost two months, they're still paying for water that they aren't receiving.

© khunaspix/123rf.com

Who is responsible for to pay for flight delays? It's complicated...

13 October 2023 11:40 AM

On Thursday the Cape Town Airport had to close its main runway leading to a number of flight delays.

Fire and smoke rise above buildings in Gaza City during an Israeli air strike, on October 13, 2023, as raging battles between Israel and the Hamas movement continue for the sixth consecutive day. Picture: MAHMUD HAMS / AFP

2 South Africans killed in Israel-Palestine conflict - Dirco

13 October 2023 8:29 AM

The Department of International Relations and Cooperation (Dirco) says it’s been notified that two South Africans have been killed in the conflict currently gripping the Middle East.

Minister of Public Enterprises Pravin Gordhan. Picture: @PresidencyZA/Twitter

Gordhan accused of running SA's SOEs into the ground

13 October 2023 6:43 AM

In his recently released book, titled ‘Leadership for Transformation', Malegapuru Makgoba spared no criticism against Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan, who he believes is out of his depth.

FILE: Coal-fired power plants were under inspection by Electricity Minister Kgosientsho Ramokgopa in March 2023. Picture: Twitter/@SAgovnews

Coal smuggling syndicate bust across 5 provinces, with Sars leading the charge

12 October 2023 8:05 PM

A huge inter-governmental search and seizure operation has been carried out to 'break the back' of a criminal syndicate of alleged coal smugglers says the Revenue Service. They are believed to have supplied sub-standard coal to Eskom.

© stockphotorbl/123rf.com

'Lethal cocktail' of issues hampering economy needs urgent govt action - CGCSA

12 October 2023 7:22 PM

The Consumer Goods Council of SA has warned that the cost of loadshedding, failing infrastructure and rising poverty is potentially lethal for the economy.

Picture: Cape Town International Airport/Facebook

Main runway at Cape Town airport shut down after oil spill

12 October 2023 6:04 PM

The main runway at Cape Town international airport was shut down from 2PM on 12 October after a technical issue from an aircraft.

milkos/123rf

ConCourt Divorce Act ruling a win for women

12 October 2023 1:09 PM

The ruling by the ConCourt affirms the non-financial contribution a spouse (usually a woman) makes for the other to create wealth.

Image: © 123rf/rh2010

The experiences of Malawian and Zimbabwean migrants as male domestic workers

12 October 2023 12:56 PM

A study sheds light on the experiences of Malawian and Zimbabwean men as domestic workers in South Africa

Makro store / Wikimedia Commons: ChrisMakro

Drop off old tech and broken appliances at a Makro store and get REWARDED!

12 October 2023 12:29 PM

14 October marks International E-waste Day, a day used to highlight the importance of responsible e-waste management.

