Who is responsible for to pay for flight delays? It's complicated...
John Maytham speaks with Linden Birns, Managing Director of Plane Talking.
An oil spill on the runway meant that no large aircrafts could take off or land.
The runway was shutdown at around 2PM for clean-ups and reopened at 7AM on Friday.
This means that a number of flights were affected, which raises the question of who should cover the cost.
According to Birns, if the plane is forced to be delayed or diverted for something outside of their control, as in this case, the airline is not obliged to provide compensation.
However, he says there is no single rule worldwide on how passengers are compensated.
It depends on what legal jurisdiction you bought your ticket in.Linden Birns, Managing Director - Plane Talking
He says that whether you bought your ticket in South Africa, the United States, or anywhere else, there will be a different responsibility to compensate the passenger.
Listen to the interview above for more.
