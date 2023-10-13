John Dobson "very very confident" about Boks vs France quarter-final clash
John Maytham speaks to Stormers head coach, John Dobson about the quarter-final clash between France and South Africa - which is predicted to be as important with an atmosphere that's as great as the finals!
Listen to coach Dobson's views below.
Dobson says that the "game is going to be tight."
RELATED: ANTOINE DUPONT WILL BE FRANCE'S 'TALISMAN' ON SUNDAY
On Rassie's decision to announce the Bokke's team so late this time around as opposed to always having announced the players and split early, Dobson says there are two possible reasons for this...
Are they trying to mess France around? Or is it because they'll be doing something seismically different?John Dobson, Stormers Coach - Western Province Rugby
Dobson says that his guess is strongly towards the latter and is betting that the Bokke will do something "seismically different in the scrum-half" in Sunday's highly anticipated game.
RELATED: BRYAN HABANA TO JOIN THE GREATS IN THE WORLD RUGBY HALL OF FAME
On announcing the team later than usual, Dobson thinks "there's something up our sleeves."
RELATED: BOK PLAYERS AND SPLIT DELAY AGAINST FRANCE: TACTIC OR SOMETHING TO WORRY ABOUT?
It could be to catch the French by surprise. You can trust that Rassie's got them in an absolute froth.John Dobson, Stormers Coach - Western Province Rugby
Overall, Dobson says, "I'm very very confident about this one."
If we had Malcolm Marx, I would say we would've cruised with a win against France but we'll see how things go and if Manie, Willemse, Reinach opens - it'll be crucial to score try's early and then use other players like Faf, Pollard and Willie to bring us home to a win later on.John Dobson, Stormers Coach - Western Province Rugby
Catch the game on Sunday at 9pm - it's going to be one for the books!
RELATED: FROM ZWIDE TO PARIS: RACHEL KOLISI GUSHES OVER SIYA'S DOCCIE SCREENING IN FRANCE
Scroll up to listen to the full conversation.
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : John Dobson "very very confident" about Boks vs France quarter-final clash
More from Rugby World Cup 2023
Antoine Dupont will be France's 'talisman' on Sunday
Who should we bet on for the Rugby World Cup games? Jan de Koning, Managing Editor at Rugby365.com shares his views.Read More
6-2 or 5-3 split? Boks keep everyone guessing ahead of RWC quarter-finals
Robert Marawa, Thando Manana and Ashwin Willemse catch up on the latest Rugby World Cup news.Read More
Erasmus, Libbok, Kriel: 'We had to earn the referees' respect back'
South Africa's director of rugby Rassie Erasmus, fly-half Manie Libbok and centre Jesse Kriel spoke at a media briefing on Tuesday.Read More
Record-breaking stadium numbers as Rugby World Cup moves into knock-out phase
World Rugby and France 2023 announce record-breaking numbers for quarter, semi, and final games.Read More
Rugby World Cup quarter-finals: 'The crunch is coming' for South Africa
Craig Ray (Sports Editor at Daily Maverick) shares his views on the EPIC Springboks vs France game on Sunday (kickoff at 9pm).Read More
Rugby World Cup quarter-finals: fixtures and odds
The fixtures for the Rugby World Cup quarter-finals are set.Read More
Portugal secures historic win. Fiji reaches last eight (FIJ 23-24 POR)
While Portugal made history, it was Fiji that secured a quarter-final spot.Read More
South Africa to take on hosts France at 2023 Rugby World Cup quarter-finals
Quarter-final matches take place on 14 and 15 October with two matches in Marseille and two in Saint-Denis.Read More
Tracey Lange made the French cry when she watched the Bokke play... IN FRANCE!
Emily in Paris? We've got something better: Tracey Lange in Paris - here's how she did it and what stood out most.Read More