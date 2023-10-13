



John Maytham speaks to Stormers head coach, John Dobson about the quarter-final clash between France and South Africa - which is predicted to be as important with an atmosphere that's as great as the finals!

Dobson says that the "game is going to be tight."

On Rassie's decision to announce the Bokke's team so late this time around as opposed to always having announced the players and split early, Dobson says there are two possible reasons for this...

Are they trying to mess France around? Or is it because they'll be doing something seismically different? John Dobson, Stormers Coach - Western Province Rugby

Dobson says that his guess is strongly towards the latter and is betting that the Bokke will do something "seismically different in the scrum-half" in Sunday's highly anticipated game.

On announcing the team later than usual, Dobson thinks "there's something up our sleeves."

It could be to catch the French by surprise. You can trust that Rassie's got them in an absolute froth. John Dobson, Stormers Coach - Western Province Rugby

Overall, Dobson says, "I'm very very confident about this one."

If we had Malcolm Marx, I would say we would've cruised with a win against France but we'll see how things go and if Manie, Willemse, Reinach opens - it'll be crucial to score try's early and then use other players like Faf, Pollard and Willie to bring us home to a win later on. John Dobson, Stormers Coach - Western Province Rugby

Catch the game on Sunday at 9pm - it's going to be one for the books!

This article first appeared on CapeTalk : John Dobson "very very confident" about Boks vs France quarter-final clash