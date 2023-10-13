Aussie TikTok influencer charged for pretending to be a doctor
Bongani Bingwa speaks to foreign correspondent, Adam Gilchrist about the world’s trending news.
(Skip to 3:04)
Hot off the heels of news breaking of our very own fake doctor, it appears Australia might also have a TikTok doctor of its own.
RELATED: TikTok ‘doctor’ Matthew Lani charged with impersonation, identity fraud
A social media influence from Sydney has been charged and branded a public health and safety risk after posing as a doctor online.
Local media reports Dalya Karezi shared multiple videos to TikTok and Instagram sharing medical advice and discussing series topics such as reproduction, overdoes, and even cancer with her 200,000+ followers.
Before you ask, yes she also wore a stethoscope, in addition to scrubs.
While she will not face jail time, Karezi has been given a two-year community corrections order and has been ordered to pay just under R160,000 to cover the medical regulator’s legal costs.
At age 30, she wasn’t doing it for money but you kind of wonder the fake doctor can kind of get away with it. All be it her advice might have been copied off the internet, but still.Adam Gilchrist, foreign correspondent
Scroll above to listen to the discussion
This article first appeared on 947 : Aussie TikTok influencer charged for pretending to be a doctor
Source : https://unsplash.com/photos/cQ8FfVNvbew
More from World
'The only place for Germany is side by side with Israel' - German Chancellor
Germany has offered military help to Israel after their declaration of war on Hamas.Read More
BBC refuses to call Hamas militants 'terrorists': 'It means you're taking sides'
The BBC has defended its decision not to describe Hamas militants as "terrorists" in coverage of the recent attacks in Israel.Read More
Ex-F1 boss Bernie Ecclestone to pay £652m in fraud case, escapes jail time
Bernie Ecclestone (92) failed to declare £400m of overseas assets to the governmentRead More
Israel seeks revenge. Preparing to 'eliminate Hamas' - analyst
Mairav Zonszein, a Senior Analyst in Israel-Palestine-related matters at the International Crisis Group, weighs in on the war.Read More
Instant loan app blackmail scam has led to multiple suicides
A global blackmail scam has victims ending their lives after criminals threaten to humiliate them if they do not pay.Read More
ICRC: 'The human misery we've seen unfolding in Gaza and Israel is devastating'
Israel has announced it's at war following the unprecedented attacks by militant group Hamas.Read More
Israel has no good options for dealing with Hamas’ hostage-taking in Gaza
150 people are believed to be hostages captured by HamasRead More
Why the history of the Gaza Strip is key to understanding the current conflict
It is a tragic reminder that civilians bear the brunt of this conflict.Read More
Historical alliances leave SA politicians divided amid Israel-Hamas war
The conflict holds symbolic significance for many in the country.Read More