Transnet's R500 billion mess to be handed over to the private sector





Africa Melane interviews Matthew Parks, Cosatu Parliamentary Coordinator.

Our economy is in shambles, largely due to the energy crisis and inadequate management and operations at Transnet.

After costing the economy at least $26.7 billion since 2010, the South African presidency has handed over the state-run ports and freight-rail sector to the Private sector in hopes of fixing it.

Parks says that the SOE can be fixed if strong management is put in place to address criminal activity and if money is invested to upgrade infrastructure and to train staff.

It's these long-term solutions that will see Transnet stay afloat.

Given to its contribution to the economy if run properly, he adds that Transnet needs to be up and running within the coming weeks - at most months.

We need to get Transnet working. It's killing the economy right now, it's killing the state. Matthew Parks, Parliamentary Coordinator – Cosatu

It's about finding quick interventions, but also long-term solutions as well. Matthew Parks, Parliamentary Coordinator – Cosatu

We don't have the luxury of time. Matthew Parks, Parliamentary Coordinator – Cosatu

