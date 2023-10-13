Love wins in Mauritius as the nation decriminalises same-sex relations

Streaming issues? Report here
John Perlman 1500 x 1500 2020 John Perlman 1500 x 1500 2020
702 Drive with John Perlman
15:00 - 18:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Advertise
Contact Us
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
See full line-up
702 Drive with John Perlman
15:00 - 18:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
Advertise with Us
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Transnet's R500 billion mess to be handed over to the private sector "We need to get Transnet working. It's killing the economy right now", says Matthew Parks, Cosatu Parliamentary Coordinator. 13 October 2023 2:10 PM
'There is a lack of political will to fix the water crisis' DG of South Africa’s Department of Water and Sanitation Sean Phillips has called on municipalities to enhance water security. 13 October 2023 12:34 PM
Day 55 of no water for the residents of Linmeyer: 'It's been horrific!' Despite not having running water for almost two months, they're still paying for water that they aren't receiving. 13 October 2023 12:15 PM
View all Local
Israel seeks revenge. Preparing to 'eliminate Hamas' - analyst Mairav Zonszein, a Senior Analyst in Israel-Palestine-related matters at the International Crisis Group, weighs in on the war. 13 October 2023 9:53 AM
Mantashe’s fixation on NGO funding a pretext to undermine civil society - Outa The Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse has lashed out after Energy Minister Gwede Mantashe's call for NGOs to publicly disclose their... 12 October 2023 9:30 PM
'Lethal cocktail' of issues hampering economy needs urgent govt action - CGCSA The Consumer Goods Council of SA has warned that the cost of loadshedding, failing infrastructure and rising poverty is potentiall... 12 October 2023 7:22 PM
View all Politics
When will the promised self-driving car revolution actually happen? Bruce Whitfield talks to World Wide Worx CEO Arthur Goldstuck about the delay in getting autonomous vehicles onto the road. 12 October 2023 8:21 PM
Coal smuggling syndicate bust across 5 provinces, with Sars leading the charge A huge inter-governmental search and seizure operation has been carried out to 'break the back' of a criminal syndicate of alleged... 12 October 2023 8:05 PM
It's that time of year again... medical aid price INCREASES are coming Fedhealth's Jeremy Yatt talks about annual medical aid inflation and its effects on members' contributions. 12 October 2023 9:15 AM
View all Business
On this day in 1990, South Africa’s first Pride March hit the streets Revisit Africa’s first Pride March 33 years on. 13 October 2023 10:38 AM
Wear rooibos tea? Yes, you can! Rooibos dubbed trendy colour for Spring 2024 Yes, rooibos just became more than a cup of tea, becoming a colour you can infuse into your wardrobe for a trendy vibe. 13 October 2023 10:18 AM
Mzansi staying single as fewer couples cohabit, get married – Census 2022 The latest census shows that fewer and fewer people in South Africa are getting married. Here's why... 13 October 2023 8:44 AM
View all Lifestyle
John Dobson "very very confident" about Boks vs France quarter-final clash As Sunday's game between the Bokke and France approaches, Stormers' head coach, John Dobson shares his views. 13 October 2023 2:07 PM
Antoine Dupont will be France's 'talisman' on Sunday Who should we bet on for the Rugby World Cup games? Jan de Koning, Managing Editor at Rugby365.com shares his views. 13 October 2023 10:42 AM
Cricket World Cup: Proteas TOP OF THE LOG after beating Australia by 134 runs Cricket writer and commentator Neil Manthorp speaks about the Proteas' latest win in their second Cricket World Cup match. 13 October 2023 9:28 AM
View all Sport
Bruce Willis loses verbal skills as dementia strips actor's "joie de vivre" Moonlighting creator, Glenn Gordon Caron commented on Bruce Willis’ condition after regular visits with the actor. 13 October 2023 2:35 PM
It's Friday the 13th in October - the spookiest month of the year... or is it? Got some feels around this unlucky date? You might have what's known as friggatriskaidekaphobia - the fear of Friday the 13th. 13 October 2023 8:14 AM
'The Black Book' is a gritty new thriller that raises the bar for Nollywood The Nigerian hit film tackles social issues through an action plot. 12 October 2023 1:42 PM
View all Entertainment
'The only place for Germany is side by side with Israel' - German Chancellor Germany has offered military help to Israel after their declaration of war on Hamas. 13 October 2023 2:04 PM
Aussie TikTok influencer charged for pretending to be a doctor Before you ask, yes, she wore a stethoscope and scrubs. 13 October 2023 12:20 PM
BBC refuses to call Hamas militants 'terrorists': 'It means you're taking sides' The BBC has defended its decision not to describe Hamas militants as "terrorists" in coverage of the recent attacks in Israel. 13 October 2023 10:59 AM
View all World
Love wins in Mauritius as the nation decriminalises same-sex relations Mauritius is the latest nation to decriminalise same-sex relations in a divided continent 13 October 2023 2:42 PM
Queer films across Africa are rising, despite harsh anti-LGBTIQ+ laws In over 30 countries in Africa, LGBTIQ+ people would face imprisonment. 27 September 2023 12:15 PM
SA's Biovac partners with global company to manufacture meningitis vaccine Biovac has signed an MOU for the technology transfer of a vaccine against meningococcal meningitis for distribution to Africa. 26 September 2023 7:19 PM
View all Africa
How many funeral policies are too many at claim time? (read your Ts and Cs) There's no limit to the number of funeral policies you can take out on the same person, but some insurers do have pay-out restrict... 11 October 2023 8:25 PM
Listen up: Vodacom campaign challenging youth to get hearing tested is 'gold' Vodacom's hearing challenge bagged Loerie gold and is The Money Show's advertising "hero" of the week. 11 October 2023 7:52 PM
SA's choice: Build on the positives or be swamped by the negatives? BOOK REVIEW: 'The Good, the Bad, and the Ugly: Scenarios for South Africa's Uncertain Future' by Greg Mills, Mills Soko and Ray Ha... 10 October 2023 8:31 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Africa

Love wins in Mauritius as the nation decriminalises same-sex relations

13 October 2023 2:42 PM
by The Conversation
Tags:
Homosexuality
Mauritius

Mauritius is the latest nation to decriminalise same-sex relations in a divided continent

Written by Frans Viljoen: Director and Professor of International Human Rights Law, Centre for Human Rights, University of Pretoria

The Mauritius Supreme Court has declared unconstitutional a law that criminalises consensual same-sex acts between adult men. The decision boosts the trend in the Southern African Development Community (SADC) region towards decriminalisation. Now, a slight majority – nine out of 16 member states – do not prohibit gay and lesbian sexual relations.

I have researched and taught human rights law in Africa, including the rights of sexual minorities, for over three decades, and closely follow the work of the African Commission on Human and Peoples’ Rights.

The African Commission, as the continent’s human rights custodian, should lend its unequivocal support to the decriminalisation trend. This is particularly significant as attempts are made to further criminalise and stigmatise sexual minorities in parts of Africa.

The commission has not yet expressed its view on the decision. Its 77th ordinary session, starting on 20 October 2023 in Arusha, Tanzania, is an opportunity to do so. It should build on its 2014 guidance to African states on eradicating violence based on sexual orientation and gender identity.

Mauritius court ruling

The Mauritian Supreme Court found that section 250 of the 1838 Mauritius Criminal Code, which criminalises anal sex between two consenting adult men, violates the 1968 Mauritius constitution.

The litigant, Ah Seek, a gay Mauritian man and board member of the Mauritian NGO Collectif-Arc-en-Ciel, invoked a number of constitutional grounds. However, the court based its decision on the most directly relevant ground: the right not to be discriminated against.

In addressing two issues that could militate against a finding in Ah Seek’s favour, the court relied on the approach of other courts in the SADC region. The 2021 judgment by Botswana’s Court of Appeal was particularly relevant. This judgment held that the constitutionally protected ground of “sex” in the Botswana constitution encompassed “sexual orientation”.

The first issue was the contention that Mauritius’ constitution does not explicitly prohibit discrimination based on “sexual orientation”. The relevant provision (section 16) forbids discrimination on the basis of seven specified grounds, including sex.

The Mauritian court concluded that the word “sex” in section 16 of the constitution includes “sexual orientation”.

RELATED: On this day in 1990, South Africa’s first Pride March hit the streets

The court also emphasised the country’s international human rights commitments. It said that, as a state party to the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights, Mauritius was expected to interpret its constitution in line with this treaty.

The second issue was whether the rarity of prosecutions removed the need for the court to decide. Referring to a judgment by the South African Constitutional Court, the Mauritius court held that the mere threat of arrest, prosecution and conviction "hangs like the sword of Damocles over the heads of homosexual men."

The court therefore concluded that the constitution protected everyone from discrimination based on their sexual orientation, whatever it might be.

When it was given an opportunity to show any legitimate purpose for this form of discrimination, the state merely made reference to same-sex relations as a “highly sensitive issue” due to the “delicate socio-cultural and religious fabric of Mauritian society”. Rejecting these as justifications for discrimination, the court underlined that Mauritius was a secular state.

Regional trend

Greater societal acceptance of homosexuality can be both a catalyst for and a consequence of decriminalisation of same-sex relationships.

In a recent survey by the independent African surveys network Afrobarometer, Mauritius featured prominently as a country in which tolerance (towards an LGBT person as neighbour) had increased from 2014 to 2022.

Nine of the 11 African countries with an above-average tolerance percentage towards LGBT persons were from the SADC. All of these 11 states, except Eswatini, have decriminalised “sodomy laws”.

The conditions for decriminalisation seem to be converging in Eswatini. Its population displays a relatively high level of acceptance (of 42%) in the survey. Also, its Supreme Court has signalled some openness to uphold LGBT persons’ rights.

RELATED: Grindr kidnapping: 7 men arrested linked to 86 more cases involving queer people

Besides Eswatini, other SADC member states that still retain “sodomy” laws are Comoros, Malawi, Namibia, Tanzania, Zambia and Zimbabwe. With the exception of the Comoros, the laws of these states are relics from British colonial times, when “sodomy” laws were imposed as part of a colonial “civilising” mission. The Mauritius Supreme Court noted that, as a colonial import, section 250 did not reflect Mauritian values and was not the “expression of domestic democratic will”.

Today, just over half of the SADC states do not criminalise same-sex relationships between consenting adults. The Democratic Republic of Congo never legislated on this matter. In Lesotho (2012), the Seychelles (2016), Mozambique (2015) and Angola (2019), the legislature in the last decade or so adopted a new version of the penal code. These offences, stemming from the English common law or the 1886 Portuguese Penal Code, were omitted. In Madagascar, the penal code criminalises consensual same-sex acts only with a person under 21 years old.

Still, the situation remains in flux. In Malawi and Namibia, litigation on related penal code provisions is pending. In Malawi, then President Joyce Banda in 2012 committed to repealing these laws. There was also a moratorium on arrests and prosecutions between 2012 and 2016, and a court-ordered review of the constitutionality of “sodomy laws”.

In Namibia, the Supreme Court decided in 2023 that Namibia must recognise same-sex marriages validly concluded outside the country.

Diverging trend

In the rest of Africa, the position of sexual minorities is much more precarious. Thirty-one (almost 58%) of countries still criminalise consensual same-sex acts between adults. The trend is towards more restrictive laws and harsher punishment.

These laws were initiated as private members bills. They are driven by individuals rather than any political party’s agenda, and bolstered by an anti-LGBT solidarity conference of African parliamentarians.

Picture: Pixabay.com
Picture: Pixabay.com

African Commission’s role

Against this background of opposing forces and divergent trends, the role of the African Commission is all the more important. The commission itself has sent mixed signals. It affirmed the right to dignity and bodily integrity of sexual and gender minorities. But it also refused to grant observer status to NGOs working to promote these rights.

Article published courtesy of the Conversation.

The Conversation


13 October 2023 2:42 PM
by The Conversation
Tags:
Homosexuality
Mauritius

More from Africa

Queer films across Africa are rising, despite harsh anti-LGBTIQ+ laws / Pexels: Joshua Mcknight

Queer films across Africa are rising, despite harsh anti-LGBTIQ+ laws

27 September 2023 12:15 PM

In over 30 countries in Africa, LGBTIQ+ people would face imprisonment.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© yuragolub/123rf.com

SA's Biovac partners with global company to manufacture meningitis vaccine

26 September 2023 7:19 PM

Biovac has signed an MOU for the technology transfer of a vaccine against meningococcal meningitis for distribution to Africa.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

President Cyril Ramaphosa addresses the African Peace Initiative Mission in St Petersburg, Russia on 17 June 2023. Picture: @PresidencyZA/Twitter

A rocky relationship on the mend? Ramaphosa meets with Nigeria's Tinubu at UNGA

20 September 2023 3:09 PM

Deepen your own understanding of the continent as seasoned journalist Crystal Orderson presents The Africa Report.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Children can access their lunches using Tap2Eat pre-pay wristbands. Food4Education via The Conversation.

Kenya’s new ambitious urban school meal plan could offer lessons for scaling up

19 September 2023 11:09 AM

The meals provide nutrients necessary for brain development, reducing anaemia and stunting, and increasing immunity.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Flooding / Pixabay: Hermann

Force of the water in Libya floods was 'greater than the Hiroshima blast'

15 September 2023 11:03 AM

Libya has seen catastrophic floods that may leave a death toll as high as 20,000 people in Derna.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Image courtesy of Sumbebekos (Wikimedia Commons).

Karpowership plunges Sierra Leone into darkness for owing a mere $40 million

13 September 2023 9:04 AM

Karpowership, which supplies 80% of Sierra Leone's electricity, cut off supply, leaving the country in dire straits.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

President Emmerson Mnangagwa stands alongside the widow Grace Mugabe at the Robert Mugabe International Airport when receiving the body. Pic: Thomas Holder/EWN.

2023 Elections: How Zimbabwe's ruling party has clung to power for 43 years

12 September 2023 11:56 AM

The Zimbabwe Electoral Commission announced incumbent president Emmerson Mnangagwa’s reelection in yet another of Zimbabwe’s tendentious contests.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

This two-day gathering is centred around Building a Sustainable, Responsive, & People-Centred Local Government.

SALGA convenes the National Members Assembly in Gauteng

5 September 2023 5:45 PM

This two-day gathering is centred around Building a Sustainable, Responsive, & People-Centred Local Government.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

FILE: Russian President Vladimir Putin. Picture: © fotogigi85/123rf.com

Prigozhin’s death has exposed Putin’s real motives on African continent

5 September 2023 12:02 PM

Putin often speaks of his desire to create a new international order which is not a vision many African leaders share.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

aruba2000/123rf

Ugandan man faces death penalty for 'aggravated homosexuality' under new law

1 September 2023 12:06 PM

A Ugandan man could face the death penalty under Uganda’s new homophobic legislation.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Who is responsible for to pay for flight delays? It's complicated...

Local

Day 55 of no water for the residents of Linmeyer: 'It's been horrific!'

Local

The use of psychedelics for mental health treatments in SA is 'not far away'

Local

EWN Highlights

Parts of Joburg south still without power following Eldos substation fire

13 October 2023 4:36 PM

Cele launches Safer Festive Season Operation with aim of curbing crime across SA

13 October 2023 2:47 PM

Thousands in Jordan capital gather in solidarity with Gaza

13 October 2023 2:47 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA