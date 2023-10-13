RWC quarter-finals: South Africa vs France will be ‘like for like’





Bongani Bingwa speaks to South African rugby commentator, Andy Capostagno.

France take on South Africa in the 2023 Rugby World Cup quarter-final on Sunday (15 October) and the stakes could not be higher.

While SA Rugby director Rassie Erasmus has been playing mind games with everyone all well, we finally have the team that will take on the French.

A notable 5-3 split, with coach Jacques Nienaber opting for Manie Libbok in number 10 over, Handre Pollard on the bench.

In a surprising move, Cobus Reinach will start at scrumhalf with Faf de Klerk on the bench.

Capostagno expects to see Lukhanyo Am come in in the semi-final stages.

With 880 caps in the starting team, this is the Springboks second-most experienced side.

While South Africa did beat France 11 months ago, our record against France is a little spotty.

The issue is always which French team will turn up on the day… In the modern era (the last 15 years) France against the Springboks is always a fantastic game, we can expect to see much of the same as when we played Ireland. Andy Capostagno, South African rugby commentator

France’s captain Antoine Dupont is back which is going to be “a big challenge”, says Capostagno.

He notes that it will be very interesting to see how the Springboks play that.

It’s like for like. There’s going to be two magnificent attacking sides that have also got wonderful defences, and those kinds of players who can make things happen. Andy Capostagno, South African rugby commentator

Kick-off on Sunday, 15 October at 9pm.

