RWC quarter-finals: South Africa vs France will be ‘like for like’

13 October 2023 3:43 PM
by Chanté Ho Hip

South African rugby commentator, Andy Capostagno shares insights ahead of the Rugby World Cup quarters.

Bongani Bingwa speaks to South African rugby commentator, Andy Capostagno.

France take on South Africa in the 2023 Rugby World Cup quarter-final on Sunday (15 October) and the stakes could not be higher.

While SA Rugby director Rassie Erasmus has been playing mind games with everyone all well, we finally have the team that will take on the French.

A notable 5-3 split, with coach Jacques Nienaber opting for Manie Libbok in number 10 over, Handre Pollard on the bench.

In a surprising move, Cobus Reinach will start at scrumhalf with Faf de Klerk on the bench.

Capostagno expects to see Lukhanyo Am come in in the semi-final stages.

With 880 caps in the starting team, this is the Springboks second-most experienced side.

While South Africa did beat France 11 months ago, our record against France is a little spotty.

The issue is always which French team will turn up on the day… In the modern era (the last 15 years) France against the Springboks is always a fantastic game, we can expect to see much of the same as when we played Ireland.

Andy Capostagno, South African rugby commentator

France’s captain Antoine Dupont is back which is going to be “a big challenge”, says Capostagno.

He notes that it will be very interesting to see how the Springboks play that.

It’s like for like. There’s going to be two magnificent attacking sides that have also got wonderful defences, and those kinds of players who can make things happen.

Andy Capostagno, South African rugby commentator

Kick-off on Sunday, 15 October at 9pm.

Scroll above to listen to the discussion


This article first appeared on 947 : RWC quarter-finals: South Africa vs France will be 'like for like'




13 October 2023 3:43 PM
by Chanté Ho Hip

More from Rugby World Cup 2023

FILE: Stormers coach John Dobson. Picture: @TheCurrieCup/Twitter

John Dobson "very very confident" about Boks vs France quarter-final clash

13 October 2023 2:07 PM

As Sunday's game between the Bokke and France approaches, Stormers' head coach, John Dobson shares his views.

Image source: World Rugby Media Zone, screengrab

Antoine Dupont will be France's 'talisman' on Sunday

13 October 2023 10:42 AM

Who should we bet on for the Rugby World Cup games? Jan de Koning, Managing Editor at Rugby365.com shares his views.

Ashwin Willemse, Robert Marawa and Thando Manana. Photo: 947

6-2 or 5-3 split? Boks keep everyone guessing ahead of RWC quarter-finals

11 October 2023 1:54 PM

Robert Marawa, Thando Manana and Ashwin Willemse catch up on the latest Rugby World Cup news.

FILE: Springbok director of rugby, Rassie Erasmus. Picture: Christa Eybers/Eyewitness News

Erasmus, Libbok, Kriel: 'We had to earn the referees' respect back'

11 October 2023 1:15 PM

South Africa's director of rugby Rassie Erasmus, fly-half Manie Libbok and centre Jesse Kriel spoke at a media briefing on Tuesday.

Image source: World Rugby Media Zone, screengrab

Record-breaking stadium numbers as Rugby World Cup moves into knock-out phase

10 October 2023 2:14 PM

World Rugby and France 2023 announce record-breaking numbers for quarter, semi, and final games.

Image source: Screengrab from Rugby World Cup Media Zone's website

Rugby World Cup quarter-finals: 'The crunch is coming' for South Africa

10 October 2023 9:42 AM

Craig Ray (Sports Editor at Daily Maverick) shares his views on the EPIC Springboks vs France game on Sunday (kickoff at 9pm).

Image source: World Rugby Media Zone

Rugby World Cup quarter-finals: fixtures and odds

9 October 2023 2:38 PM

The fixtures for the Rugby World Cup quarter-finals are set.

World Rugby Media Zone

Portugal secures historic win. Fiji reaches last eight (FIJ 23-24 POR)

9 October 2023 8:19 AM

While Portugal made history, it was Fiji that secured a quarter-final spot.

Image source: Rugby Media Zone

South Africa to take on hosts France at 2023 Rugby World Cup quarter-finals

9 October 2023 8:03 AM

Quarter-final matches take place on 14 and 15 October with two matches in Marseille and two in Saint-Denis.

Image source: screengrab from Tracey Lange's Instagram: @traceylange

Tracey Lange made the French cry when she watched the Bokke play... IN FRANCE!

5 October 2023 3:25 PM

Emily in Paris? We've got something better: Tracey Lange in Paris - here's how she did it and what stood out most.

