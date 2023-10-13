Whatsapp screenshots can be faked in SECONDS, here's how





Clarence Ford speaks to popular content creator Gift Ndou.

The ever-changing technology around us has made it easier than ever to fake content.

Ndou, better know as Lachief, has a popular tiktok where he educates people on exactly what technology can do.

One of his recent videos shows his audience how you can fake a screenshot in less than 30 seconds.

Ndou says he wants to raise awareness around this as some people or websites can use these screenshots to scam others by faking conversations or reviews on a product.

It will make you conscious about certain screenshots. Gift Ndou, Content Creator

