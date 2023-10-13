Streaming issues? Report here
Africa
Opinion
Safe spaces for the homeless in Cape Town are 'world class facilities' - Mayor

13 October 2023 5:53 PM
by Keely Goodall
Tags:
homelessness
Geordin Hill Lewis

With high levels of homelessness, it can be difficult to find viable alternatives for vulnerable people.

Amy MacIver speaks with Mayor Geordin Hill Lewis

The Socio-Economic Rights Institute of South Africa has argued that the City of Cape Town’s plan to create Safe Spaces for homeless people is not a reasonable option.

They argue that it infringes on the rights of homeless people.

This discussion came after the City’s attempt to evict homeless people across the CBD.

RELATED: 'Cape Town's safe spaces/shelters infringe on the rights of homeless people'

However, Hill Lewis says that it cannot be an acceptable choice to have people living on the street for months at a time, especially when there is another option.

He adds that these safe spaces are well equipped and far better than being on the street.

These are really world class facilities that every Capetonians should be proud of.

Geordin Hill Lewis, Cape Town Mayor
© arkadijschell/123rf.com
© arkadijschell/123rf.com

He says that in the safe spaces people will have showers and ablution facilities, two hot meals a day, medical care, and access to a social worker on site.

These are really comprehensive care and intervention spaces, not just a place to sleep.

Geordin Hill Lewis, Cape Town Mayor

Listen to the interview above for more.


This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Safe spaces for the homeless in Cape Town are 'world class facilities' - Mayor




