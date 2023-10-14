Joburg Water dispatches 55 tankers to areas affected by outages
JOHANENSBURG - Johannesburg Water had 55 water tankers delivering water to areas affected by the recent outages across the city.
The utility briefed the media on the state of the city's water crisis on Friday as taps continued to run dry.
Areas including Linmeyer, Mayfair, and Melville have experienced prolonged water outages, with some areas going without water for over 50 days.
Johannesburg Water said it would continue to station tankers in areas affected by the ongoing challenges in the city.
50 days without water for Linmeyer, but Joburg Water claims improvements
Amidst water supply challenges, DWS warns next 5 years will be tough for Gauteng
Joburg Water cancels planned shutdown due to technical and risk challenges
Currently, Linmeyer is the worst-hit area, with residents going 56 days without water.
The utility explained it was currently receiving low to intermittent supply from Rand Water into the South Hills pump station, leading to its inability to distribute water at full volume in areas like Linmeyer.
Melville and Mayfair were also among the areas that were without water for weeks.
Taking to social media, some residents reported water outages in Melville lasting at least seven weeks.
Residents have been urged to use water sparingly.
This article first appeared on EWN : Joburg Water dispatches 55 tankers to areas affected by outages
