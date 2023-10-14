Parents must ensure centres where matric exams written are accredited: Umalusi
JOHANNESBURG - Education quality assurance body Umalusi has urged parents to ensure that centres where candidates were registered to write their matric exams were accredited.
The body briefed the media on its state of readiness on Friday, as the National Senior Certificate (NSC) exams begin in 15 days.
Umalusi reported that there were unregistered schools and colleges that had scammed unsuspecting candidates into registering with them when they were not accredited to carry out the exams.
"Umalusi and senior officials from different stakeholders agreed to prevent the operation of illegal schools and ensure that the schools are registered with the body as exam centres,” Chief Executive Mafu Ramoketsi said.
“It agreed that if any school administer Umalusi qualifications without the necessary accreditation, they will face the full might of the law."
This article first appeared on EWN : Parents must ensure centres where matric exams written are accredited: Umalusi
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_49492185_test.html
