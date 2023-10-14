Intense public service wage talks could see unions clinch 2-year deal with govt
JOHANNESBURG - Public service unions are close to clinching a two-year wage deal with government following tumultuous negotiations at the public service negotiating bargaining council.
The deal would include an average increase of 7.5% in the first year.
Disputes over the 2022/23 financial year were finally settled recently, paving the way for the current financial year to go ahead.
ALSO READ:
-
Communities have a role to play in protecting schools from vandalism: SADTU
-
Talks at the bargaining council kicked off earlier this year, with calls for a 10% wage increase before some unions lowered their demands to 8%.
Government said it wanted to bring the salaries of public servants in line with the market.
Eyewitness News has seen a draft agreement that could see the conversion of the current non-pensionable cash allowance into a pensionable salary estimated at an average of 4.2%.
This will then be lumped together with an additional 3-point-3 percent pensionable salary increase. This amounts to an average of 7.5% for the 2023/24 financial year.
Public service salaries for the 2024/25 financial year will be hiked by a projected CPI capped at 6.5%.
The deal will only come into effect if it gets majority support from unions at the public service negotiating bargaining council.
Meanwhile, union federation Fedusa and teacher union SADTU are expected to address media on the latest developments later on Saturday.
This article first appeared on EWN : Intense public service wage talks could see unions clinch 2-year deal with govt
More from Local
Parents must ensure centres where matric exams written are accredited: Umalusi
The education quality assurance body reported there were unregistered schools and colleges that scammed unsuspecting candidates into registering with them when they were not accredited to carry out the exams.Read More
Joburg Water dispatches 55 tankers to areas affected by outages
The water utility said areas such as Linmeyer, Mayfair, and Melville have been experiencing prolonged water outages due to it receiving low to intermittent supply from Rand Water into the South Hills pump station.Read More
Safe spaces for the homeless in Cape Town are 'world class facilities' - Mayor
With high levels of homelessness, it can be difficult to find viable alternatives for vulnerable people.Read More
Transnet's R500 billion mess to be handed over to the private sector
"We need to get Transnet working. It's killing the economy right now", says Matthew Parks, Cosatu Parliamentary Coordinator.Read More
'There is a lack of political will to fix the water crisis'
DG of South Africa’s Department of Water and Sanitation Sean Phillips has called on municipalities to enhance water security.Read More
Day 55 of no water for the residents of Linmeyer: 'It's been horrific!'
Despite not having running water for almost two months, they're still paying for water that they aren't receiving.Read More
Who is responsible for to pay for flight delays? It's complicated...
On Thursday the Cape Town Airport had to close its main runway leading to a number of flight delays.Read More
The use of psychedelics for mental health treatments in SA is 'not far away'
Australia was the first country to legalise psychedelics to treat mental health issues, and SA may follow suite.Read More
2 South Africans killed in Israel-Palestine conflict - Dirco
The Department of International Relations and Cooperation (Dirco) says it’s been notified that two South Africans have been killed in the conflict currently gripping the Middle East.Read More