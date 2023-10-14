Streaming issues? Report here
This is Africa with Richard Nwamba
18:00 - 20:00
Latest Local
Intense public service wage talks could see unions clinch 2-year deal with govt Disputes over the 2022/23 financial year were finally settled recently, paving the way for the current financial year to go ahead.... 14 October 2023 10:36 AM
Parents must ensure centres where matric exams written are accredited: Umalusi The education quality assurance body reported there were unregistered schools and colleges that scammed unsuspecting candidates in... 14 October 2023 10:13 AM
Joburg Water dispatches 55 tankers to areas affected by outages The water utility said areas such as Linmeyer, Mayfair, and Melville have been experiencing prolonged water outages due to it rece... 14 October 2023 9:22 AM
Israel seeks revenge. Preparing to 'eliminate Hamas' - analyst Mairav Zonszein, a Senior Analyst in Israel-Palestine-related matters at the International Crisis Group, weighs in on the war. 13 October 2023 9:53 AM
Mantashe’s fixation on NGO funding a pretext to undermine civil society - Outa The Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse has lashed out after Energy Minister Gwede Mantashe's call for NGOs to publicly disclose their... 12 October 2023 9:30 PM
'Lethal cocktail' of issues hampering economy needs urgent govt action - CGCSA The Consumer Goods Council of SA has warned that the cost of loadshedding, failing infrastructure and rising poverty is potentiall... 12 October 2023 7:22 PM
When will the promised self-driving car revolution actually happen? Bruce Whitfield talks to World Wide Worx CEO Arthur Goldstuck about the delay in getting autonomous vehicles onto the road. 12 October 2023 8:21 PM
Coal smuggling syndicate bust across 5 provinces, with Sars leading the charge A huge inter-governmental search and seizure operation has been carried out to 'break the back' of a criminal syndicate of alleged... 12 October 2023 8:05 PM
It's that time of year again... medical aid price INCREASES are coming Fedhealth's Jeremy Yatt talks about annual medical aid inflation and its effects on members' contributions. 12 October 2023 9:15 AM
Dining with dogs: Check out THIS hotel's pooch menu! Yes, your fur baby can also have a proper dining experience. 14 October 2023 2:37 PM
Want to enhance your parenting skills? The Intentional Parenting Summit can help The Summit aims to equip and inspire parents and caregivers with the tools and knowledge to raise confident, resilient, and well-r... 14 October 2023 1:11 PM
Plant power - Why gardening is a form of therapy Experts say gardening can reduce stress, anxiety and depression and improve your physical health. 14 October 2023 11:39 AM
RWC quarter-finals: South Africa vs France will be ‘like for like’ South African rugby commentator, Andy Capostagno shares insights ahead of the Rugby World Cup quarters. 13 October 2023 3:43 PM
John Dobson "very very confident" about Boks vs France quarter-final clash As Sunday's game between the Bokke and France approaches, Stormers' head coach, John Dobson shares his views. 13 October 2023 2:07 PM
Antoine Dupont will be France's 'talisman' on Sunday Who should we bet on for the Rugby World Cup games? Jan de Koning, Managing Editor at Rugby365.com shares his views. 13 October 2023 10:42 AM
SA musician Pixie Whip shows off her magical musical style Crystal Orderson chats to South African musician Pixie Whip about her musical journey. 14 October 2023 12:21 PM
Bruce Willis loses verbal skills as dementia strips actor's "joie de vivre" Moonlighting creator, Glenn Gordon Caron commented on Bruce Willis’ condition after regular visits with the actor. 13 October 2023 2:35 PM
It's Friday the 13th in October - the spookiest month of the year... or is it? Got some feels around this unlucky date? You might have what's known as friggatriskaidekaphobia - the fear of Friday the 13th. 13 October 2023 8:14 AM
50 years ago oil was weaponized to inflict economic trauma – sound familiar? Rising oil prices, surging inflation: The Arab embargo 50 years ago weaponized oil to inflict economic trauma. 13 October 2023 3:50 PM
Expert explains Israeli intelligence after it missed Hamas plans to attack A US counterterrorism expert explains how Israeli intelligence works 13 October 2023 3:46 PM
'The only place for Germany is side by side with Israel' - German Chancellor Germany has offered military help to Israel after their declaration of war on Hamas. 13 October 2023 2:04 PM
Love wins in Mauritius as the nation decriminalises same-sex relations Mauritius is the latest nation to decriminalise same-sex relations in a divided continent 13 October 2023 2:42 PM
Queer films across Africa are rising, despite harsh anti-LGBTIQ+ laws In over 30 countries in Africa, LGBTIQ+ people would face imprisonment. 27 September 2023 12:15 PM
SA's Biovac partners with global company to manufacture meningitis vaccine Biovac has signed an MOU for the technology transfer of a vaccine against meningococcal meningitis for distribution to Africa. 26 September 2023 7:19 PM
How many funeral policies are too many at claim time? (read your Ts and Cs) There's no limit to the number of funeral policies you can take out on the same person, but some insurers do have pay-out restrict... 11 October 2023 8:25 PM
Listen up: Vodacom campaign challenging youth to get hearing tested is 'gold' Vodacom's hearing challenge bagged Loerie gold and is The Money Show's advertising "hero" of the week. 11 October 2023 7:52 PM
SA's choice: Build on the positives or be swamped by the negatives? BOOK REVIEW: 'The Good, the Bad, and the Ugly: Scenarios for South Africa's Uncertain Future' by Greg Mills, Mills Soko and Ray Ha... 10 October 2023 8:31 PM
Intense public service wage talks could see unions clinch 2-year deal with govt

14 October 2023 10:36 AM
by Nokukhanya Mntambo
FEDUSA
SADTU
Public Service Unions

Disputes over the 2022/23 financial year were finally settled recently, paving the way for the current financial year to go ahead.

JOHANNESBURG - Public service unions are close to clinching a two-year wage deal with government following tumultuous negotiations at the public service negotiating bargaining council.

The deal would include an average increase of 7.5% in the first year.

Disputes over the 2022/23 financial year were finally settled recently, paving the way for the current financial year to go ahead.

ALSO READ:

Talks at the bargaining council kicked off earlier this year, with calls for a 10% wage increase before some unions lowered their demands to 8%.

Government said it wanted to bring the salaries of public servants in line with the market.

Eyewitness News has seen a draft agreement that could see the conversion of the current non-pensionable cash allowance into a pensionable salary estimated at an average of 4.2%.

This will then be lumped together with an additional 3-point-3 percent pensionable salary increase. This amounts to an average of 7.5% for the 2023/24 financial year.

Public service salaries for the 2024/25 financial year will be hiked by a projected CPI capped at 6.5%.

The deal will only come into effect if it gets majority support from unions at the public service negotiating bargaining council.

Meanwhile, union federation Fedusa and teacher union SADTU are expected to address media on the latest developments later on Saturday.


This article first appeared on EWN : Intense public service wage talks could see unions clinch 2-year deal with govt




More from Local

Calling for the children of foreign nationals to be refused entry to local schools is unlawful because education is a basic human right. Picture: © paylessimages/123rf.com

Parents must ensure centres where matric exams written are accredited: Umalusi

14 October 2023 10:13 AM

The education quality assurance body reported there were unregistered schools and colleges that scammed unsuspecting candidates into registering with them when they were not accredited to carry out the exams.

A photo taken on 12 July 2023 of a water tanker at Bertrams Road and Hunter Street, close to The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, which will assist surrounding communities with alternative water supply. Picture: Twitter/JHBWater

Joburg Water dispatches 55 tankers to areas affected by outages

14 October 2023 9:22 AM

The water utility said areas such as Linmeyer, Mayfair, and Melville have been experiencing prolonged water outages due to it receiving low to intermittent supply from Rand Water into the South Hills pump station.

© arkadijschell/123rf.com

Safe spaces for the homeless in Cape Town are 'world class facilities' - Mayor

13 October 2023 5:53 PM

With high levels of homelessness, it can be difficult to find viable alternatives for vulnerable people.

A Transnet logo. Picture: Rejoice Ndlovu/Eyewitness News.

Transnet's R500 billion mess to be handed over to the private sector

13 October 2023 2:10 PM

"We need to get Transnet working. It's killing the economy right now", says Matthew Parks, Cosatu Parliamentary Coordinator.

Picture: borgogniels/123rf.com

'There is a lack of political will to fix the water crisis'

13 October 2023 12:34 PM

DG of South Africa’s Department of Water and Sanitation Sean Phillips has called on municipalities to enhance water security.

Picture: icefront/123rf.com

Day 55 of no water for the residents of Linmeyer: 'It's been horrific!'

13 October 2023 12:15 PM

Despite not having running water for almost two months, they're still paying for water that they aren't receiving.

© khunaspix/123rf.com

Who is responsible for to pay for flight delays? It's complicated...

13 October 2023 11:40 AM

On Thursday the Cape Town Airport had to close its main runway leading to a number of flight delays.

Picture: Pixabay

The use of psychedelics for mental health treatments in SA is 'not far away'

13 October 2023 11:38 AM

Australia was the first country to legalise psychedelics to treat mental health issues, and SA may follow suite.

Fire and smoke rise above buildings in Gaza City during an Israeli air strike, on October 13, 2023, as raging battles between Israel and the Hamas movement continue for the sixth consecutive day. Picture: MAHMUD HAMS / AFP

2 South Africans killed in Israel-Palestine conflict - Dirco

13 October 2023 8:29 AM

The Department of International Relations and Cooperation (Dirco) says it’s been notified that two South Africans have been killed in the conflict currently gripping the Middle East.

Minister of Public Enterprises Pravin Gordhan. Picture: @PresidencyZA/Twitter

Gordhan accused of running SA's SOEs into the ground

13 October 2023 6:43 AM

In his recently released book, titled ‘Leadership for Transformation', Malegapuru Makgoba spared no criticism against Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan, who he believes is out of his depth.

Joburg Water dispatches 55 tankers to areas affected by outages

Local

Local

Parents must ensure centres where matric exams written are accredited: Umalusi

Local

Local

Intense public service wage talks could see unions clinch 2-year deal with govt

Local

Local

EWN Highlights

Private sector needs to create more jobs - ANC's Hassan on govt criticisms

14 October 2023 6:54 PM

Mbalula defends Gordhan amid criticism he led South Africa's SOEs into crisis

14 October 2023 5:20 PM

Popo Molefe’s resignation nothing to do with Transnet operational woes – Gordhan

14 October 2023 4:16 PM

