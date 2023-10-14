Why you need to prioritise your eye health now
They say the eyes are the windows to the soul, but how good are you are really practicing good eye health?
October marks Eye Care Awareness Month and optometrist and Mr SA finalist Tiaan Massyn is urging us not to take our eyes and eyesight for granted.
With practices in Pretoria and Cape Town, Massyn has first-hand experience of the impact of poor vision and eye health on people’s quality of life.
Most common ailments are myopia, the difficulty in seeing far and presbyopia, prevalent over the age of 40.
Presbyopia is a refractive error that makes it hard for middle-aged and older adults to see things up close.
Massyn has urged parents to let their children play outside more to improve eye health. What we see more is myopia in children because we live in a digital age. Children sit on their cellphones all the time. That's why we get kids early on into the practice to test them and monitor their vision. We cannot always stop it but we can try to slow down its progression.Tiaan Massyn, optometrist
Massyn has urged parents to limit the screen time and let their children play outside more to improve eye health.
As for adults, after the age of 40, most people begin to notice slight changes in their vision which can progress over time.
We have special lenses which helps to maintain the progression of the eyes. Because we sit in front of screens, it also creates dry eyes. We usually blink about 30 times a minute, but because you sit in front of a screen, that goes down to 6 times a minute because you stare. The tear layer then breaks up and that causes itchy, burning and teary eyes.Tiaan Massyn, optometrist
For that we use normal supportive drops, prescribed in the practice. Everyone should carry these drops and when they feel the eye strain, you just put one drop in the eye.Tiaan Massyn, optometrist
With aging comes other eye ailments like cataracts, diabetes and macular degeneration.
People over 50 are more susceptible to macular degeneration.
It causes blurred or reduced central vision due to the breaking down of the inner layers of the macula.
The macula is the part of the retina that gives the eye clear vision in the direct line of sight.
If patients do regular eye tests, we can pick up early enough and then we can refer them to an eye specialist.Tiaan Massyn, optometrist
This article first appeared on CapeTalk
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_134545023_tuning-the-intrument-little-boy-with-phoropter-having-testing-his-eyes-in-the-doctors-office.html?vti=maat4s42ckzpksy788-1-13
