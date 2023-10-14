World Hospice and Palliative Care Day: 'Access is a big issue globally'





Gugs Mhlungu was in conversation with GP and Proactive Health Solutions CEO, Dr Fundile Nyati.

Hospice and palliative care is an inter-disciplinary medical care giving approach that is aimed at improving the quality of life but also reducing suffering among those people who may be suffering from serious, complex, and often terminal or life-limiting illnesses. Dr Fundile Nyati, GP & Proactive Health Solutions CEO

Today (14 October 2023) marks World Hospice and Palliative Care Day, under the theme 'Compassionate Communities: Together for Palliative Care'.

The aim of this day is to advocate for better hospice and palliative care services around the world.

World Hospice and Palliative Care Day 2023 Message from Dr Tedros, WHO Director-General.#WHPCDay23 #ComapssionateCommunities pic.twitter.com/WaBLTiGn2v ' World Hospice and Palliative Care Day (@WorldHospiceDay) October 10, 2023

Nyati explains that hospice and palliative care are given to people who have been diagnosed with illnesses or diseases that will ultimately lead to death.

He adds that this type of care assists in attending to the physical, emotional, and spiritual needs of the person making sure that they die with dignity.

According to the World Health Organisation (WHO), only 14% of people globally who require this type of care actually have access to it.

In South Africa, we are struggling in terms of having enough hospices and palliative care because we have few specialised professionals who are involved in this inter-disciplinary care. Dr Fundile Nyati, GP & Proactive Health Solutions CEO

In society, we struggle to talk about matters of death, generally. Dr Fundile Nyati, GP & Proactive Health Solutions CEO

Even within the medical profession, this is a very difficult thing for us to do because we are trained to save lives. When you now have to switch your mind to how do I help somebody who is going to die, it almost goes against why we took up the calling. Dr Fundile Nyati, GP & Proactive Health Solutions CEO

