Plant power - Why gardening is a form of therapy





Image: © 123rf/rh2010

Ever find yourself sitting in a garden and feeling completely relaxed and at peace?

That's because gardens have a therapeutic power.

But gardening can also bring comfort and ease to people working with plants.

It's called horticultural therapy and has immense healing benefits for the mind and body.

Even if you think you don't have those special green fingers, simply trying gardening can reduce stress.

Developing it as a hobby or past time can improve mental fitness but also physical exercise.

Gardening gets you out into the open air and is a form of exercise. We know exercise helps with mental health and reduces anxiety and stress, Dr Chris Ellis, Family Physician

As practicing medical doctor, Ellis tries to encourage patients suffering from anxiety and depression to take up gardening.

His passion was ignited when he started a sensory garden and a walking trail in a hospital complex, for patients to leave the ward and get in touch with nature.

I've looked after the psycho-geriatric wards in the wards and I had a ward called 'peace haven'. There were long-term schizophrenic patients so I decided to create a sensory garden for them, so they could enjoy the outdoors. It's also helpful for the staff and relatives who visit the patents. Dr Chris Ellis, Family Physician

Garden therapy is being used in old-age homes and special needs children's homes to help with the rehabilitation of patients.

Tending to plants and fruit and vegetables exposes one to vitamin D from sunlight, which helps with bones and the overall immune system.

General gardening helps with coordination, balance and muscle tone.

Gardening is like swimming and yoga as it exercises all parts of the body. It helps you to bend, squat, grovelling under bushes, sweeping and raking. Dr Chris Ellis, Family Physician

Doing the fiddly bits helps with focus and fine motor coordination. It has an all round physical benefit and people can do it as a routine, as they would with physiotherapy. Dr Chris Ellis, Family Physician

Scroll up for the full interview.

This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Plant power - Why gardening is a form of therapy