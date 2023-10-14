SA musician Pixie Whip shows off her magical musical style
A musical journey that began at the tender age of 10, Pixie Whip first learned to play guitar before taking on the task of learning piano at age 13.
Born Victoria, her name was often shortened to Vix and from there many called her ‘Pixie’ or ‘Pix’ as a nickname, which became her musical moniker.
Originally from Johannesburg, Whip moved to Australia in 2018 to study sound engineering on a scholarship, which started an incredible journey of self-discovery and creativity.
Crystal Orderson was in conversation with the multi-talented musician.
I studied sound engineering and that's what I do by day. I'm obsessed with the process of creating music. It's been an amazing journey.Pixie Whip, musician
Whip's stint in Australia overlapped with the Covid-19 pandemic, which meant months of isolation that she describes as the "most difficult" time of her life.
She had struggled to make music and find her creative space in a house filled with housemates.
I listen to so much music and I'm inspired by so many artists and genres. Lyrics and storytelling is a huge part of why I do music. The expression and the process is what inspires me.Pixie Whip, musician
Whip's solo project released under her real name, was inspired by her experience in Melbourne.
It has influences of jazz, neo-soul and RnB.
Every song has a different genre. I was exploring my sound quite a bit so that album reflects that.Pixie Whip, musician
Scroll up for the interview.
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : SA musician Pixie Whip shows off her magical musical style
More from Entertainment
Bruce Willis loses verbal skills as dementia strips actor's "joie de vivre"
Moonlighting creator, Glenn Gordon Caron commented on Bruce Willis’ condition after regular visits with the actor.Read More
It's Friday the 13th in October - the spookiest month of the year... or is it?
Got some feels around this unlucky date? You might have what's known as friggatriskaidekaphobia - the fear of Friday the 13th.Read More
'The Black Book' is a gritty new thriller that raises the bar for Nollywood
The Nigerian hit film tackles social issues through an action plot.Read More
Happy 55th birthday, Hugh Jackman! Ranking his best movie roles
From 'The Greatest Showman to 'X-Men', take a look back at High Jackman's best movie roles.Read More
Amber Heard claims Jason Momoa imitated Johnny Depp on Aquaman set to taunt her
As the release for Aquaman's squeal draws closer, Heard makes new allegations against Momoa which DC Studios denies.Read More
Will and Jada Pinkett Smith separated since 2016 with no plans to divorce
Jada Pinkett confirmed in an interview that she and Will Smith have maintained appearances since 2016.Read More
Bruno Mars and band evacuate Israel, forced to leave gear behind
Bruno Mars and his band reportedly made it out of the country on a flight to Athens.Read More
From Zwide to Paris: Rachel Kolisi gushes over Siya's doccie screening in France
WE LOVE A SUPPORTIVE QUEEN and yes... the Kolisis are taking over Paris!Read More
'Big Brother Mzansi' is back, and auditions are open!
Here’s everything you need to know…Read More