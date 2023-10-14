



Photo: Pixie Whip Source: Instagam @pixie.whip

A musical journey that began at the tender age of 10, Pixie Whip first learned to play guitar before taking on the task of learning piano at age 13.

Born Victoria, her name was often shortened to Vix and from there many called her ‘Pixie’ or ‘Pix’ as a nickname, which became her musical moniker.

Originally from Johannesburg, Whip moved to Australia in 2018 to study sound engineering on a scholarship, which started an incredible journey of self-discovery and creativity.

Crystal Orderson was in conversation with the multi-talented musician.

I studied sound engineering and that's what I do by day. I'm obsessed with the process of creating music. It's been an amazing journey. Pixie Whip, musician

Whip's stint in Australia overlapped with the Covid-19 pandemic, which meant months of isolation that she describes as the "most difficult" time of her life.

She had struggled to make music and find her creative space in a house filled with housemates.

I listen to so much music and I'm inspired by so many artists and genres. Lyrics and storytelling is a huge part of why I do music. The expression and the process is what inspires me. Pixie Whip, musician

Whip's solo project released under her real name, was inspired by her experience in Melbourne.

It has influences of jazz, neo-soul and RnB.

Every song has a different genre. I was exploring my sound quite a bit so that album reflects that. Pixie Whip, musician

This article first appeared on CapeTalk : SA musician Pixie Whip shows off her magical musical style