Want to enhance your parenting skills? The Intentional Parenting Summit can help
Gugs Mhlungu spoke to award-winning Parenting Blogger, Bayanda Gumede.
Listen to their conversation below:
With parenting, you have to be intentional about the way you speak to your kids, the way you treat your kids, the way you behave around your kids, and the way you take care of yourself. It's all about being intentional and not just parenting and living on auto-pilot.Bayanda Gumede, Parenting Blogger
Looking to enhance your parenting skills?
Then book your seat at the Intentional Parenting Summit that takes place on 9 November 2023 at Gallagher Estate in Midrand.
The aim of the Summit is to equip and inspire parents and caregivers with the tools and knowledge to raise confident, resilient, and well-rounded children.
Some of the topics the Summit will cover include:
• Kids and mental health
• Raising kids in the digital age
• Self-care and mindfulness for parents
• Evolving roles of fathers in parenting
• Tools/skills needed to raise confident and resilient kids
Click here for more information about the Summit.
Gumede says that because the world is constantly evolving, the challenges facing parents are continuously mounting too, hence parents need to be constantly growing and learning.
We can't show up for our kids the way that they deserve, we can't love our kids the way they deserve to be loved if we are constantly depleted. It just doesn't work.Bayanda Gumede, Parenting Blogger
There's a lot of information and you need to decide what works for your child, so that means you need to understand your child and you need to decide what works for you and your family because you can't take everything you’re hearing - not everything is going to apply to you.Bayanda Gumede, Parenting Blogger
Scroll up to listen to the full conversation.
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_89356969_mom-and-dad-helping-daughter-with-homework.html
