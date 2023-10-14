Dining with dogs: Check out THIS hotel's pooch menu!





Gugs Mhlungu was in conversation with resident Chef and food Anthropologist, Dr Anna Trapido.

We are increasingly humanising them that they live inside, eat fancy dog food, we take them wherever we go, etc, etc. Dr Anna Trapido, Chef and food Anthropologist

Our pets have become an extension of our family, so it should only be right that they tag along when we go out to restaurants (pet-friendly ones of course).

The Home Suite Hotels Rosebank in Johannesburg has made sure that your pet can have a proper dining experience with a unique pooch menu.

The menu was developed by the Hotel's Consulting Executive Chef, using the best ingredients.

There are lots of ingredients that dogs shouldn't eat; so just feeding dogs off your plate is not necessarily a good idea. Having a proper canine menu is a much better idea than just kind of letting your dog eat bits of pizza. Dr Anna Trapido, Chef and food Anthropologist

Take a look at the menu below:

Of course, with any menu, you need someone to do quality checks on the dishes.

Hazel, the hotel's resident dog and mascot is the one who approves all the food for the pooch menu.

She's a very sweet, generous dog. She's very friendly with visitors. So, if you go to the hotel without a dog and you're sad about that, Hazel will happily join you for either a cuddle or a snack. Dr Anna Trapido, Chef and food Anthropologist

Scroll up to listen to the full conversation.