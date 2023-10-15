



JOHANNESBURG - City Power said significant progress has been made in repairing the Eldorado Park substation that has left some parts of Johannesburg south without electricity.

The area was plunged into darkness on Friday after the substation caught fire.

The utility said it's on track to complete the repairs by Monday.

READ: City Power undertaking Eldorado Park substation repairs after fire causes outage

The utility said that while it has made significant strides in fixing the substation, there is still more to do before returning the substation to service.

“We apologise for the inconvenience. We believe we will be able to meet the three-day deadline to complete the repairs and restore electricity to all affected," said City Power spokesperson Isaac Mangena.

City Power is currently investigating the cause and extent of the fire.

Eldorado Park, Pimville, and Devland are the areas affected by the power outage.

This article first appeared on EWN : Progress made in repairing Eldorado Park substation, says City Power