‘The Queen Show’ ready to rock you!
It's a rock band that has stood the test of time and continues to inspire a generation of artists to be their authentic selves.
Mzansi Ballet Company’s ‘The Queen Show’ is finally coming to Cape Town this month.
The reinvented tribute show boasts a diverse cast that has performed on some of the world’s best stages - from Brazil all the way to the United Kingdom.
If you're a lover of the extraordinary Freddie Mercury and Queen, expect a world-class dance production that just has that special "kind of magic".
‘The Queen Show’ will be staged at the Pieter Toerien’s Theatre on the Bay from October 25th to November 11th 2023.
Expect beautiful dancing, spectacular music and a wonderful combination of talent from South Africa and Cuba on stage. We have some of the old standards like 'Barcelona', 'You take my breath away' and 'Don't stop me now'. Then we also have the unknown Queen songs like 'Millionaire's Waltz', 'Melancholy Blues' and a song called 'Bijou'.Dirk Badenhorst, director
World-renowned fashion designer and stylist, David Hutt, is the official costume designer.
Badenhorst said Hutt really captured the essence of Queen's style.
When you see the dancers in these costumes, there's never a doubt that this is Queen. It's great to see how the choreographers found a way to tell the story differently from other renditions.Dirk Badenhorst, director
Queen tribute shows have been done a number of times in South Africa so it was a real task for choreographers to make it fresh and different from the others.
It's a really strong cast of good and versatile dancers. They can do strange body contortions, jumps, turns and lifts. Its also their energy...they're so inspired by the music and they bring that energy onto the stage and into the theatre.Dirk Badenhorst, director
The show runs from 25 October to 11 November 2023.
For tickets, book here.
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : ‘The Queen Show’ ready to rock you!
More from Entertainment
New Showmax series unmasks Gqeberha serial killer 'Boetie Boer’
Crystal Orderson chats to Jasyn Howes, the director of the Showmax series Boetie Boer: Inside the Mind of A Monster.Read More
SA musician Pixie Whip shows off her magical musical style
Crystal Orderson chats to South African musician Pixie Whip about her musical journey.Read More
Bruce Willis loses verbal skills as dementia strips actor's "joie de vivre"
Moonlighting creator, Glenn Gordon Caron commented on Bruce Willis’ condition after regular visits with the actor.Read More
It's Friday the 13th in October - the spookiest month of the year... or is it?
Got some feels around this unlucky date? You might have what's known as friggatriskaidekaphobia - the fear of Friday the 13th.Read More
'The Black Book' is a gritty new thriller that raises the bar for Nollywood
The Nigerian hit film tackles social issues through an action plot.Read More
Happy 55th birthday, Hugh Jackman! Ranking his best movie roles
From 'The Greatest Showman to 'X-Men', take a look back at High Jackman's best movie roles.Read More
Amber Heard claims Jason Momoa imitated Johnny Depp on Aquaman set to taunt her
As the release for Aquaman's squeal draws closer, Heard makes new allegations against Momoa which DC Studios denies.Read More
Will and Jada Pinkett Smith separated since 2016 with no plans to divorce
Jada Pinkett confirmed in an interview that she and Will Smith have maintained appearances since 2016.Read More
Bruno Mars and band evacuate Israel, forced to leave gear behind
Bruno Mars and his band reportedly made it out of the country on a flight to Athens.Read More