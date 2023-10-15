The importance of financial planners and why you need one





Gugs Mhlungu spoke to certified financial planner, Paul Roelofse.

A financial planner doesn't pitch up during the first appointment that he meets you with an application and he already knows what he needs to sell you. It's not a sales process at all. It's about looking at what your current situation is and how more appropriately we can align what your resources are in terms of getting you forward in terms of what you need in the future. Paul Roelofse, certified financial planner

Financial planning has been described by the Certified Financial Planner Board of Standards as "a collaborative process that helps maximise a client’s potential for meeting life goals through financial advice that integrates relevant elements of the client’s personal and financial circumstances.”

Certified financial planners need to have extensive knowledge of personal personal finance, taxes, budgeting, and investing.

Roelofse says certified financial planners take a holistic look at their clients, addressing the questions of where you are now financially and where you want to or need to be in the future.

He says it's more than just about selling policies.

It must be understood that there is a definite difference between financial planning and just simply taking a policy off the shelf and adding to the portfolio and hoping that it makes it one day in terms of your expectations. Paul Roelofse, certified financial planner

It's a different approach, it's a holistic approach. Quite often it doesn't end in a policy or investment, it ends in trying to get your balance sheet a lot more healthy. Paul Roelofse, certified financial planner

