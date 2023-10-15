The importance of financial planners and why you need one
Gugs Mhlungu spoke to certified financial planner, Paul Roelofse.
A financial planner doesn't pitch up during the first appointment that he meets you with an application and he already knows what he needs to sell you. It's not a sales process at all. It's about looking at what your current situation is and how more appropriately we can align what your resources are in terms of getting you forward in terms of what you need in the future.Paul Roelofse, certified financial planner
Financial planning has been described by the Certified Financial Planner Board of Standards as "a collaborative process that helps maximise a client’s potential for meeting life goals through financial advice that integrates relevant elements of the client’s personal and financial circumstances.”
Certified financial planners need to have extensive knowledge of personal personal finance, taxes, budgeting, and investing.
Roelofse says certified financial planners take a holistic look at their clients, addressing the questions of where you are now financially and where you want to or need to be in the future.
He says it's more than just about selling policies.
It must be understood that there is a definite difference between financial planning and just simply taking a policy off the shelf and adding to the portfolio and hoping that it makes it one day in terms of your expectations.Paul Roelofse, certified financial planner
It's a different approach, it's a holistic approach. Quite often it doesn't end in a policy or investment, it ends in trying to get your balance sheet a lot more healthy.Paul Roelofse, certified financial planner
Scroll up to listen to the full conversation.
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_103793156_desperate-and-frustrated-black-afro-american-woman-domestic-accounting-worried-about-money-paying-ta.html?term=worried%2Babout%2Bmoney&vti=lo0dbk43kr3qvha99j-1-1
More from Lifestyle
What is a 'delusionship'? These are the signs you're in one
This type of dating trend has gone viral on TikTok.Read More
Do you suffer from workload anxiety? Here’s how to deal with it
Work-related stress can lead to burnout, physical health problems, and diminished job satisfaction.Read More
Dining with dogs: Check out THIS hotel's pooch menu!
Yes, your fur baby can also have a proper dining experience.Read More
Want to enhance your parenting skills? The Intentional Parenting Summit can help
The Summit aims to equip and inspire parents and caregivers with the tools and knowledge to raise confident, resilient, and well-rounded children.Read More
Plant power - Why gardening is a form of therapy
Experts say gardening can reduce stress, anxiety and depression and improve your physical health.Read More
World Hospice and Palliative Care Day: 'Access is a big issue globally'
Only 14% of people worldwide are said to have access to this type of care.Read More
Why you need to prioritise your eye health now
Each Saturday morning at 0740 on Weekend Breakfast we focus on an area of 'wellness' - health, relationships, mental health, career, home - it's all about practicing healthy habits to attain better physical and mental health outcomes. Crystal Ordersen speaks to optometrist Tiaan Massyn about the importance of maintaining good eye health.Read More
Whatsapp screenshots can be faked in SECONDS, here's how
Screenshots used to be a reliable way of proving what happened in a conversation, but technology means they can be easily faked.Read More
On this day in 1990, South Africa’s first Pride March hit the streets
Revisit Africa’s first Pride March 33 years on.Read More