Expert on Joburg Water supply issues: ‘Blaming the public totally disingenuous’
JOHANNESBURG - A water expert said it is unfair that Johannesburg Water is blaming residents for the municipality's water supply challenges.
The entity cited high water consumption and an increase in demand as the leading cause of the city's recent water shortages.
Residents in parts of the municipality have had to rely on tankers for water, while taps are completely dry in other areas.
Water specialist Anthony Turton said that the recent water shortages in Johannesburg are a result of a longstanding reluctance to improve and develop water infrastructure.
READ MORE:
-
'The Titanic has hit the iceberg': Specialist on Johannesburg water crisis
-
Joburg water dispatches 55 tankers to areas affected by outages
-
Amidst water supply challenges, DWS warns next 5 years will be tough for Gauteng
Turton recognises the impact of the spike in water consumption due to population growth, but warns that Johannesburg Water has failed to heed the initial signs, indicating a potential infrastructure collapse.
“We know that Johannesburg Water has got something like five years’ worth of remaining useful life on large portions of their infrastructure. So, they’ve pushed infrastructure to the point of failure.”
He said Johannesburg Water needs to own up to its incompetence and poor planning.
“For them to blame Rand Water or for them to blame the public is, in my view, completely and totally disingenuous."
Meanwhile, the City of Tshwane also recently announced that levels at its water reservoirs were critically low.
This article first appeared on EWN : Expert on Joburg Water supply issues: ‘Blaming the public totally disingenuous’
More from Local
Here's how you can sponsor a child's education for an ENTIRE YEAR for only R444
NGO Afrika Tikkun Bambanani’s 444 campaign is aimed at getting as many underprivileged children as possible into an Early Childhood Development programme.Read More
SA turned a corner in electricity crisis, but not out the woods yet - Ramokgopa
Speaking in his capacity as a member of the ANC NEC as the party held a three-day meeting in Boksburg over the weekend, Kgosientsho Ramokgopa told journalists that there would definitely be less load shedding by December.Read More
Gayton McKenzie calls for peace among coloured community
The PA leader was speaking at the funeral service of Pastor Dwayne Gordon, who was shot dead last week while delivering a sermon as a guest pastor at the Eagles Christian Centre in Newlands.Read More
Progress made in repairing Eldorado Park substation, says City Power
The area was plunged into darkness on Friday after the substation caught fire.Read More
Intense public service wage talks could see unions clinch 2-year deal with govt
Disputes over the 2022/23 financial year were finally settled recently, paving the way for the current financial year to go ahead.Read More
Parents must ensure centres where matric exams written are accredited: Umalusi
The education quality assurance body reported there were unregistered schools and colleges that scammed unsuspecting candidates into registering with them when they were not accredited to carry out the exams.Read More
Joburg Water dispatches 55 tankers to areas affected by outages
The water utility said areas such as Linmeyer, Mayfair, and Melville have been experiencing prolonged water outages due to it receiving low to intermittent supply from Rand Water into the South Hills pump station.Read More
Safe spaces for the homeless in Cape Town are 'world class facilities' - Mayor
With high levels of homelessness, it can be difficult to find viable alternatives for vulnerable people.Read More
Transnet's R500 billion mess to be handed over to the private sector
"We need to get Transnet working. It's killing the economy right now", says Matthew Parks, Cosatu Parliamentary Coordinator.Read More