Opinion
South Africa end French Rugby World Cup hopes in Paris (FRA 28-29 RSA)

15 October 2023 11:04 PM
by RWC Media Zone
Springboks
2023 rugby world cup

The defending champion Springboks booked a Rugby World Cup 2023 semi-final against England.
south-africa-springboks-france-rugby-world-cup-2023-quarter-finalwebp

Defending champions South Africa twice came from behind to overcome France in a pulsating encounter and secure a semi-final date with England back at the Stade de France next Saturday.

The hosts made a blistering start with an early try from prop Cyril Baille but they failed to deal with two high kicks as first Kurt-Lee Arendse sprinted to the corner before Damian de Allende plunged over to give the Springboks a 12-7 lead.

France drew level with a try from hooker Peato Mauvaka, Cheslin Kolbe charging down the conversion from Thomas Ramos before the South Africa wing raced onto Jessie Kriel’s deft grubber to score, only for Baille to grab his second try and Ramos to land a penalty – for a high tackle by Eben Etzebeth which earned the second-row a yellow card – to give Les Bleus a 22-19 interval lead.

Ramos extended their advantage with a penalty, but Etzebeth stretched over with 14 minutes left, replacement Handre Pollard converting and adding a penalty which proved decisive despite a late reply from Ramos.


