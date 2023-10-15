South Africa end French Rugby World Cup hopes in Paris (FRA 28-29 RSA)
Defending champions South Africa twice came from behind to overcome France in a pulsating encounter and secure a semi-final date with England back at the Stade de France next Saturday.
The hosts made a blistering start with an early try from prop Cyril Baille but they failed to deal with two high kicks as first Kurt-Lee Arendse sprinted to the corner before Damian de Allende plunged over to give the Springboks a 12-7 lead.
France drew level with a try from hooker Peato Mauvaka, Cheslin Kolbe charging down the conversion from Thomas Ramos before the South Africa wing raced onto Jessie Kriel’s deft grubber to score, only for Baille to grab his second try and Ramos to land a penalty – for a high tackle by Eben Etzebeth which earned the second-row a yellow card – to give Les Bleus a 22-19 interval lead.
Ramos extended their advantage with a penalty, but Etzebeth stretched over with 14 minutes left, replacement Handre Pollard converting and adding a penalty which proved decisive despite a late reply from Ramos.
This article first appeared on KFM : South Africa end French Rugby World Cup hopes in Paris (FRA 28-29 RSA)
More from Rugby World Cup 2023
We’ve still got two more games to go. This is still nothing - Mbongeni Mbonambi
The Springboks react to their narrow victory (29-28) over France at Stade de France on Sunday, 15 October.Read More
France reacts to narrow defeat by South Africa, ending host nation's dream
French team manager Raphael Ibanez reacts following their 29-28 defeat by South Africa at Stade de France on Sunday (15 October).Read More
South Africa narrowly beats France in 7-try thriller (FRA 28-29 RSA)
Defending champion Springboks South booked a Rugby World Cup 2023 semi-final against England after beating hosts France 29-28.Read More
England ends Fiji's Rugby World Cup dream (ENG 30-24 FIJ)
England booked a last-four place at Rugby World Cup 2023 with a 30-24 win over Fiji on Sunday.Read More
New Zealand edge Ireland in classic to book Argentina semi-final (IRE 24-28 NZL)
New Zealand beat Ireland in the 2nd quarter-final of Rugby World Cup 2023 to progress to a semi-final against Argentina.Read More
Argentina seals RWC semi-final spot with comeback from behind (WAL 17-29 ARG)
MARSEILLE - Argentina came from behind to beat Wales in the first quarter-final of Rugby World Cup 2023 at Stade de Marseille on Saturday,14 October.Read More
RWC quarter-finals: South Africa vs France will be ‘like for like’
South African rugby commentator, Andy Capostagno shares insights ahead of the Rugby World Cup quarters.Read More
John Dobson "very very confident" about Boks vs France quarter-final clash
As Sunday's game between the Bokke and France approaches, Stormers' head coach, John Dobson shares his views.Read More
Antoine Dupont will be France's 'talisman' on Sunday
Who should we bet on for the Rugby World Cup games? Jan de Koning, Managing Editor at Rugby365.com shares his views.Read More