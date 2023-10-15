South Africa narrowly beats France in 7-try thriller (FRA 28-29 RSA)
Defending champions South Africa twice came from behind to overcome France in a pulsating encounter and secure a semi-final date with England back at the Stade de France next Saturday.
The hosts made a blistering start with an early try from prop Cyril Baille but they failed to deal with two high kicks as first Kurt-Lee Arendse sprinted to the corner before Damian de Allende plunged over to give the Springboks a 12-7 lead.
France drew level with a try from hooker Peato Mauvaka, Cheslin Kolbe charging down the conversion from Thomas Ramos before the South Africa wing raced onto Jessie Kriel’s deft grubber to score, only for Baille to grab his second try and Ramos to land a penalty – for a high tackle by Eben Etzebeth which earned the second-row a yellow card – to give Les Bleus a 22-19 interval lead.
Ramos extended their advantage with a penalty, but Etzebeth stretched over with 14 minutes left, replacement Handre Pollard converting and adding a penalty which proved decisive despite a late reply from Ramos.
"I just thought we really wanted it," said Springboks captain Siya Kolisi. "We knew how tough it was going to be. I must give credit to the guys that came off the bench, they came and made a huge difference.
"And most importantly, the people back at home. Honestly, the support that we've received. You know, they can't afford to be here but the videos, the schools singing for us and the videos.
"We play for the nation, it's not about us on this field any more, it's about the people back home and that's what's driving us."
Kolisi paid tribute to France for their display in a heart-breaking defeat in front of their home fans.
The flanker added: "It was a hard game. We knew how tough it was going to be with the French team at home and honestly, I just want to say well done to them for what they've achieved and how hard they've worked."
Kolisi went off early in the second half but urged his team to victory keeping alive their hopes of defending the title they won in Japan four years ago.
"Obviously, somebody else was on the field, all I could do was bring the energy. With the amount of French people in the crowd, the boys need all the energy," he added.
This article first appeared on KFM : South Africa narrowly beats France in 7-try thriller (FRA 28-29 RSA)
Source : https://resources.worldrugby-rims.pulselive.com/photo-resources/worldrugby/photo/2023/10/15/250e43e5-c665-46da-8276-ac4cd87b2cdf/1737654402.jpg?width=1024&height=600
More from Rugby World Cup 2023
We’ve still got two more games to go. This is still nothing - Mbongeni Mbonambi
The Springboks react to their narrow victory (29-28) over France at Stade de France on Sunday, 15 October.Read More
France reacts to narrow defeat by South Africa, ending host nation's dream
French team manager Raphael Ibanez reacts following their 29-28 defeat by South Africa at Stade de France on Sunday (15 October).Read More
South Africa end French Rugby World Cup hopes in Paris (FRA 28-29 RSA)
The defending champion Springboks booked a Rugby World Cup 2023 semi-final against England.Read More
England ends Fiji's Rugby World Cup dream (ENG 30-24 FIJ)
England booked a last-four place at Rugby World Cup 2023 with a 30-24 win over Fiji on Sunday.Read More
New Zealand edge Ireland in classic to book Argentina semi-final (IRE 24-28 NZL)
New Zealand beat Ireland in the 2nd quarter-final of Rugby World Cup 2023 to progress to a semi-final against Argentina.Read More
Argentina seals RWC semi-final spot with comeback from behind (WAL 17-29 ARG)
MARSEILLE - Argentina came from behind to beat Wales in the first quarter-final of Rugby World Cup 2023 at Stade de Marseille on Saturday,14 October.Read More
RWC quarter-finals: South Africa vs France will be ‘like for like’
South African rugby commentator, Andy Capostagno shares insights ahead of the Rugby World Cup quarters.Read More
John Dobson "very very confident" about Boks vs France quarter-final clash
As Sunday's game between the Bokke and France approaches, Stormers' head coach, John Dobson shares his views.Read More
Antoine Dupont will be France's 'talisman' on Sunday
Who should we bet on for the Rugby World Cup games? Jan de Koning, Managing Editor at Rugby365.com shares his views.Read More