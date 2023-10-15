South Africa narrowly beats France in 7-try thriller (FRA 28-29 RSA)





Image courtesy of World Rugby Media Zone.

Defending champions South Africa twice came from behind to overcome France in a pulsating encounter and secure a semi-final date with England back at the Stade de France next Saturday.

The hosts made a blistering start with an early try from prop Cyril Baille but they failed to deal with two high kicks as first Kurt-Lee Arendse sprinted to the corner before Damian de Allende plunged over to give the Springboks a 12-7 lead.

France drew level with a try from hooker Peato Mauvaka, Cheslin Kolbe charging down the conversion from Thomas Ramos before the South Africa wing raced onto Jessie Kriel’s deft grubber to score, only for Baille to grab his second try and Ramos to land a penalty – for a high tackle by Eben Etzebeth which earned the second-row a yellow card – to give Les Bleus a 22-19 interval lead.

Ramos extended their advantage with a penalty, but Etzebeth stretched over with 14 minutes left, replacement Handre Pollard converting and adding a penalty which proved decisive despite a late reply from Ramos.

"I just thought we really wanted it," said Springboks captain Siya Kolisi. "We knew how tough it was going to be. I must give credit to the guys that came off the bench, they came and made a huge difference.

"And most importantly, the people back at home. Honestly, the support that we've received. You know, they can't afford to be here but the videos, the schools singing for us and the videos.

"We play for the nation, it's not about us on this field any more, it's about the people back home and that's what's driving us."

Kolisi paid tribute to France for their display in a heart-breaking defeat in front of their home fans.

The flanker added: "It was a hard game. We knew how tough it was going to be with the French team at home and honestly, I just want to say well done to them for what they've achieved and how hard they've worked."

Kolisi went off early in the second half but urged his team to victory keeping alive their hopes of defending the title they won in Japan four years ago.

"Obviously, somebody else was on the field, all I could do was bring the energy. With the amount of French people in the crowd, the boys need all the energy," he added.

This article first appeared on KFM : South Africa narrowly beats France in 7-try thriller (FRA 28-29 RSA)