On the game:

We are very sad tonight. I think we gave everything to win that game. We knew it would be a very tight game and we had to score every opportunity. We had some good opportunities but unfortunately, we couldn't convert them into points. Raphael Ibanez, team manager

On where it went wrong:

We had our chances, they were pragmatic and sometimes we try and try our best with the support of the French fans. This is why we are sad tonight, we are sad for them. We have to get up and stand up and go for the next fight. We have other games coming, not in this World Cup, but we have to still believe in the team. Raphael Ibanez, team manager

On Antoine Dupont:

"I think he is an amazing player. I think he has shown some courage over the last few weeks. We knew he could play at that level and he is a true leader so it's promising. Tonight is so hard for French fans and the team but we will be back." Raphael Ibanez, team manager

This article first appeared on KFM : France reacts to narrow defeat by South Africa, ending host nation's dream