We’ve still got two more games to go. This is still nothing - Mbongeni Mbonambi





Image courtesy of World Rugby Media Zone.

On the narrowest of victories:

Credit to the French first of all. We knew it was going to be this tight. I think everybody knew it was going to be a big battle. Two good teams and unfortunately, or fortunately for us, we were on the right side of things. Jacques Nienaber, head coach

There was one point that separated it. I think the margins were marginal but no, credit to our players, they stuck in it to the end. Jacques Nienaber, head coach

On overcoming a yellow cards and injury issues:

Yes, especially with the yellow card we had to come up with solutions but I must say that’s probably credit to the experience that we have in the squad. Stuff like that happens, they’ve been there before, they’ve been at a World Cup before and they’ve found solutions during the game. Jacques Nienaber, head coach

We knew it was going to be physical and with HIAs (Head Injury Assessments) it’s important to make sure your players are safe and so, yeah, luckily things worked out for us. Jacques Nienaber, head coach

On how they came from behind to beat France:

"I just thought we really wanted it. We knew how tough it was going to be. I must give credit to the guys that came off the bench, they made a huge difference. And the guys that didn't play, the pictures they showed us, so we were ready for this game. Siya Kolisi, flanker and captain

And most importantly, the people back at home. Honestly, the support that we've received. You know, they can't afford to be here but the videos, the schools singing for us and the videos. That's who we play for. You know our families that are here right now. Siya Kolisi, flanker and captain

We play for the nation, it's not about us on this field any more, it's about the people back home and that's what's driving us. Win or lose they will see this kind of fight that you saw out there today. Siya Kolisi, flanker and captain

On giving credit to France:

It was a hard game. We knew how tough it was going to be with the French team at home and honestly, I just want to say well done to them for what they've achieved and how hard they've worked. And also to the supporters, the people of France, it's been an amazing tournament and they can be proud of this team. Siya Kolisi, flanker and captain

On providing support from the sidelines having gone off early:

"Obviously, somebody else was on the field, all I could do was bring the energy. With the amount of French people in the crowd, the boys need all the energy. We tried to stay as positive as we can, we keep them going." Siya Kolisi, flanker and captain

On the one-point win against the hosts:

All credit to the team, it was a whole team effort. We knew it wasn’t going to be easy playing the host team in their backyard, sold-out crowd singing their national anthem the whole time. Mbongeni Mbonambi, hooker and Player of the Match

Credit to coach Jacques (Nienaber) about managing around the week. Credit to the team, it’s not a one-man effort. Mbongeni Mbonambi, hooker and Player of the Match

We’ve still got two more games to go, this is still nothing. Mbongeni Mbonambi, hooker and Player of the Match

We were just focused on what we had to do, we stayed on task. Mbongeni Mbonambi, hooker and Player of the Match

It was a great game of rugby. Mbongeni Mbonambi, hooker and Player of the Match

This article first appeared on KFM : We’ve still got two more games to go. This is still nothing - Mbongeni Mbonambi