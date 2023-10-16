Cash-In-Transit robberies spiking, private security companies want army involved
Bongani Bingwa interviews Wahl Bartmann, CEO of Fidelity and Dean Wingrin, Defense Analyst.
They've been described as the most dangerous criminals in South Africa, taking the country apart piece by piece.
Cash-in-transit (CIT) heists are on the rise – from March of this year until now, there have been over 100 incidents with 16 people dying and 50 left injured, says Bartmann.
As we approach the festive season, that number is excepted to to rise which has led for the call by various private security companies to bring in the army.
To combat this, Bartmann says that they've invested in upgrading vehicles, they have seven helicopters operating daily, 1000 trucks on the road daily and back-up units in place.
However, due to the severity of the incidents, he says that they're under-resourced and are calling on intervention from the SANDF to provide support, expertise and intelligence to put these criminals behind bars.
These teams are well-organised and there's a way that they execute; it's like a military-style execution that they use to bomb our vehicles and to attack our staff.Wahl Bartmann, CEO – Fidelity
We're so desperate, we will take any support that would assist the industry.Wahl Bartmann, CEO – Fidelity
Wingrin agrees with Bartmann's claims of these criminals using military-style tactics, arguing that some of the members have had formal military training in either South Africa or neighbouring countries.
However, he says that specific specialised operations are required to deal with this issue, and the SANDF doesn't have capacity.
It requires the cooperation of the police and it requires them to actually step up.Dean Wingrin, Defense Analyst
