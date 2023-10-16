Take a meow-ment to celebrate Global Cat Day (today) with some PURRFECT videos
Cat lovers - the OFFICIAL day to celebrate our feline friends is here (16 October).
Of course, in the lives of cats, it IS cat day - everyday!
Sometimes, these little furry bundles of attitude get a bad rep like being associated with witchcraft and other other-worldly things BUT it's all just superficial and dispelling myths like this is what Global Cat Day is all about.
The day was made official in 2017 and aims to protect cats through raising awareness around feral cats, neutering and the overall benefits having cats as pets can be.
To get involved in the day, you can:
1) Learn more about protecting cats
2) Throw a party for your cat
3) Create a cat song playlist
4) Spay and neuter pet cats
5) Adopt cats from a shelter and create awareness for them
6) Volunteer at an animal or cat shelter
7) Appreciate their unique personalities instead of trying to change them by watching hilarious videos to understand them better
We're taking a meow-ment to practice number seven - you're welcome!
A purrfect compilation
@appyanimals Funny cat videos. #funnycats #cutecats #petsfunnyvideos #cutecatclips #funnypets #petcatvideos #catvideos #petcats #tiktokcatsvideos ♬ original sound - Appy Animals
If there was a cat in X-Men, it might've looked like this...
@sky_super_cat #lukeskywalkercat ♬ оригинальный звук - Sky Cat
In the meow-x with The Kiffness
@thekiffness
My top 5 Cat Songs! Which is your favourite? 😻♬ original sound - The Kiffness
Feline fitness
@catmaniapro #cats #funnycats #catlovers ♬ Maniac (Flashdance Version) (Re-Recorded / Remastered) - Michael Sembello
Is this cat having a day? Because, same
@the.true.is.out.there Good night or Oyasuminasai Thanks so much for all your like and view today, from Akihabara Tokyo, Good night my friends, have a good day or night wherever you are, around the world #catsoftiktok #CATSTV #Japan #cattok #Tokyo #catloverworldworld #tranding #viral #neko ♬ Good night (piano, gentle, safe)(930979) - TrickSTAR MUSIC
A purrfect reaction to... Drake
@chillestcat i think her dance moves are getting smoother every time 💃 drake effect 💅🏼 #cats #drake #hotlinebling #cat #rap #hiphop #catsoftiktok #pop #raptok #fyp ♬ Hotline Bling - Drake
Don't worry, mom... I can fit
@chillestcat bro loves boxes 📦 #cats #fyp ♬ Popular - Music from the HBO Original Series - The Weeknd & Madonna
How cute?!
See, just like (some) people, cats just need a moment to get used to you before they show you who they really are... and we love them for it!
