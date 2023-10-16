Streaming issues? Report here
Take a meow-ment to celebrate Global Cat Day (today) with some PURRFECT videos

16 October 2023 9:11 AM
by Tasleem Gierdien
Cats

These will leave you feline good!

Cat lovers - the OFFICIAL day to celebrate our feline friends is here (16 October).

Of course, in the lives of cats, it IS cat day - everyday!

Sometimes, these little furry bundles of attitude get a bad rep like being associated with witchcraft and other other-worldly things BUT it's all just superficial and dispelling myths like this is what Global Cat Day is all about.

RELATED: 8 PAW-SITIVE EFFECTS OF CATS AS PETS

The day was made official in 2017 and aims to protect cats through raising awareness around feral cats, neutering and the overall benefits having cats as pets can be.

To get involved in the day, you can:

1) Learn more about protecting cats

2) Throw a party for your cat

3) Create a cat song playlist

RELATED: BAREFOOT SPCA TRAINEE INSPECTOR CLIMBS A TREE TO SAVE A STUCK, DISTRESSED KITTEN

4) Spay and neuter pet cats

5) Adopt cats from a shelter and create awareness for them

6) Volunteer at an animal or cat shelter

7) Appreciate their unique personalities instead of trying to change them by watching hilarious videos to understand them better

We're taking a meow-ment to practice number seven - you're welcome!

A purrfect compilation

@appyanimals Funny cat videos. #funnycats #cutecats #petsfunnyvideos #cutecatclips #funnypets #petcatvideos #catvideos #petcats #tiktokcatsvideos ♬ original sound - Appy Animals

If there was a cat in X-Men, it might've looked like this...

@sky_super_cat #lukeskywalkercat ♬ оригинальный звук - Sky Cat

In the meow-x with The Kiffness

@thekiffness

My top 5 Cat Songs! Which is your favourite? 😻

♬ original sound - The Kiffness

Feline fitness

RELATED: [LISTEN] THE PURRFECT MUSIC FOR CATS EXIST TO PUT THEM IN A PAWSITIVE MOOD

@catmaniapro #cats #funnycats #catlovers ♬ Maniac (Flashdance Version) (Re-Recorded / Remastered) - Michael Sembello

Is this cat having a day? Because, same

@the.true.is.out.there Good night or Oyasuminasai Thanks so much for all your like and view today, from Akihabara Tokyo, Good night my friends, have a good day or night wherever you are, around the world #catsoftiktok #CATSTV #Japan #cattok #Tokyo #catloverworldworld #tranding #viral #neko ♬ Good night (piano, gentle, safe)(930979) - TrickSTAR MUSIC

A purrfect reaction to... Drake

@chillestcat i think her dance moves are getting smoother every time 💃 drake effect 💅🏼 #cats #drake #hotlinebling #cat #rap #hiphop #catsoftiktok #pop #raptok #fyp ♬ Hotline Bling - Drake

Don't worry, mom... I can fit

@chillestcat bro loves boxes 📦 #cats #fyp ♬ Popular - Music from the HBO Original Series - The Weeknd & Madonna

RELATED: WARNING! BEWARE OF FAKE VETS! SPCA SAVES CAT CASTRATION BOTCHED BY A FAKE VET

How cute?!

See, just like (some) people, cats just need a moment to get used to you before they show you who they really are... and we love them for it!


This article first appeared on KFM : Take a meow-ment to celebrate Global Cat Day (today) with some PURRFECT videos




16 October 2023 9:11 AM
by Tasleem Gierdien
Tags:
Cats

