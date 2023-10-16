Streaming issues? Report here
Fake lawyer who WON 26 cases, arrested in Kenya

16 October 2023 8:25 AM
by Chanté Ho Hip
Brian Mwenda reportedly appeared before the High Court, Magistrates, and Court of Appeal Judges.

A man accused of practicing law without any qualifications has been arrested in Kenya.

Brian Mwenda has reportedly presented himself as a lawyer for three years and has handled 26 cases before the High Court, Magistrates, and Court of Appeal Judges.

He won all 26 cases.

According to the Law Society of Kenya, he is not a registered member of society.

“The Branch wishes to notify all members of the society and of the public that Brian Mwenda Njagi is not an Advocate of the High Court of Kenya, from the Society’s records, neither is he a member of the Branch.”

The fake layer-saga went viral on social media shortly after news of Matthew Lani, a fake TikTok doctor from South Africa, broke.

Mwenda has since garnered several supporters.


