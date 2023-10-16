Miss Universe makes history as two transgender women compete in beauty contest
Meet Miss Portugal, Marina Machete (23)
And Miss Netherlands, Rikkie Koll (22)
They make history as the first two women competing in the 72nd Miss Universe beauty competition vying for the crown.
Rikkie Valerie Kollé (pronouns: they, them) has created history by becoming the first transgender to be crowned as Miss Universe Netherlands.
RELATED: WORLD'S FIRST TRANSGENDER MODEL MAKES HISTORY WINNING MISS UNIVERSE NETHERLANDS
Both women will compete with 90 other cis-gender beauty queens at the 72nd Miss Universe pageant in El Salvador in December.
If either Marina Machete or Rikkie Kolle win the competition, they will become the first trans woman to wear the Miss Universe crown and succeed the current Miss Universe, R'Bonney Gabriel.
In 2018, Spain's Ángela Ponce became the first trans contestant in the pageant but did not advance to the finals.
Both women are using their platforms to promote inclusivity in beauty pageants with Machete saying specifically that she hopes to show that love can be "stronger than ignorance."
Watch her full statement below.
This article first appeared on KFM : Miss Universe makes history as two transgender women compete in beauty contest
More from Entertainment
Michael Jackson's iconic 1984 leather jacket up for auction for R4M-R9M!
'You know this was Michael Jackson's?' Is something someone might say after buying this one and other music items in November.Read More
New Showmax series unmasks Gqeberha serial killer 'Boetie Boer’
Crystal Orderson chats to Jasyn Howes, the director of the Showmax series Boetie Boer: Inside the Mind of A Monster.Read More
‘The Queen Show’ ready to rock you!
Crystal Orderson chats to Dirk Badenhorst who’s the director of the Mzansi Ballet Company’s ‘The Queen Show’. It’ll be on at Pieter Toerien’s Theatre on the Bay from October 25th to November 11th, 2023, and Montecasino Theatre from December 13th, 2023 to January 14th, 2024.Read More
SA musician Pixie Whip shows off her magical musical style
Crystal Orderson chats to South African musician Pixie Whip about her musical journey.Read More
Bruce Willis loses verbal skills as dementia strips actor's "joie de vivre"
Moonlighting creator, Glenn Gordon Caron commented on Bruce Willis’ condition after regular visits with the actor.Read More
It's Friday the 13th in October - the spookiest month of the year... or is it?
Got some feels around this unlucky date? You might have what's known as friggatriskaidekaphobia - the fear of Friday the 13th.Read More
'The Black Book' is a gritty new thriller that raises the bar for Nollywood
The Nigerian hit film tackles social issues through an action plot.Read More
Happy 55th birthday, Hugh Jackman! Ranking his best movie roles
From 'The Greatest Showman to 'X-Men', take a look back at High Jackman's best movie roles.Read More
Amber Heard claims Jason Momoa imitated Johnny Depp on Aquaman set to taunt her
As the release for Aquaman's squeal draws closer, Heard makes new allegations against Momoa which DC Studios denies.Read More