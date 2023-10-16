[WATCH] FUNNY! Uber driver pranks passenger who lost his phone
Jonathan 'Khabazela' Fairbairn shares some of the videos that went viral on social media.
This viral video shows an Uber driver pranking a passenger who forgot his iPhone in the car.
As a prank, the driver posed as a pawnshop owner and offered to sell the phone back to the passenger for R2000.
The driver didn't answer calls at first, but eventually returned the phone.
pt 2 😹😹😹 ...he returned it to the owner pic.twitter.com/7urMEH5lvX' Peché Africa 🇿🇦 (@pmcafrica) October 15, 2023
Scroll above to see what else is going viral.
More from Lifestyle
World Restart a Heart Day: What to do if someone’s heart stops
16 October is World Restart a Heart Day, which aims to raise awareness of the importance of learning life-saving skills.Read More
[PICS] Impawsible? Fat Bear Week names winner 'thicker than a bowl of oatmeal'
Yes, this is a competition in the US and a mamma bear won.Read More
How to achieve healthy balance in a busy life: ‘It’s about being intentional’
When life becomes busy and stressful, it can be challenging to find balance.Read More
[WATCH] Love WINS! Lobola negotiations go well for a mixed race couple
Have you dated or married someone from a different race?Read More
Take a meow-ment to celebrate Global Cat Day (today) with some PURRFECT videos
These will leave you feline good!Read More
Mzansi’s hilarious reactions to the Springboks' quarter-final win against France
What is a 'delusionship'? These are the signs you're in one
This type of dating trend has gone viral on TikTok.Read More
The importance of financial planners and why you need one
Need help to manage your money and reach your future financial goals? Speak to a certified financial planner.Read More
Do you suffer from workload anxiety? Here’s how to deal with it
Work-related stress can lead to burnout, physical health problems, and diminished job satisfaction.Read More