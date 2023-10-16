



Lester Kiewit interviews Tom Moultrie, Professor of Demography at the University of Cape Town.

Earlier this month the Census 2022 was released, showing a population increase of 10 million people.

The Western Cape jumped from the fifth-most populated province in the country to the third-most populated province in the country.

While it's expected that these numbers are accurate, it's since been reported that the Census 2022 registered a 31% under count rate, meaning about a third of people and households in South Africa were not counted.

Moultrie says that this is of particular concern as it's a big jump from the 14.6% that weren't counted in the 2011 Census.

He adds that the Census acts as a sampling frame for other surveys such as municipal and community, and if the data in the Census is inaccurate, the sampling frame for other surveys may also be compromised.

Because of this, Moultrie says that it's critical that the data in the Census is accurate.

Minister in the Presidency Mondli Gungubele (right) joined the StatsSA team in Cape Town on 2 February 2022 for the start of the national census. Picture: Kaylynn Palm/Eyewitness News

Crucially, the Census aims to innumerate the entirety of the population at a point in time...One has to ensure that the Census is as accurate as possible. Tom Moultrie, Professor of Demography – University of Cape Town

This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Concerns rise as 31% uncounted in Census 2022 compared to 14.6% in Census 2011