Concerns rise as 31% uncounted in Census 2022 compared to 14.6% in Census 2011
Lester Kiewit interviews Tom Moultrie, Professor of Demography at the University of Cape Town.
Earlier this month the Census 2022 was released, showing a population increase of 10 million people.
The Western Cape jumped from the fifth-most populated province in the country to the third-most populated province in the country.
While it's expected that these numbers are accurate, it's since been reported that the Census 2022 registered a 31% under count rate, meaning about a third of people and households in South Africa were not counted.
Moultrie says that this is of particular concern as it's a big jump from the 14.6% that weren't counted in the 2011 Census.
He adds that the Census acts as a sampling frame for other surveys such as municipal and community, and if the data in the Census is inaccurate, the sampling frame for other surveys may also be compromised.
Because of this, Moultrie says that it's critical that the data in the Census is accurate.
RELATED: Nearly a third of people and households in SA undercounted in Census 2022
RELATED: South Africa's population BALLOONED from 51m in 2011 to 62m in 2022
RELATED: Mzansi staying single as fewer couples cohabit, get married – Census 2022
Crucially, the Census aims to innumerate the entirety of the population at a point in time...One has to ensure that the Census is as accurate as possible.Tom Moultrie, Professor of Demography – University of Cape Town
Scroll up to listen to the full interview.
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Concerns rise as 31% uncounted in Census 2022 compared to 14.6% in Census 2011
Source : Kaylynn Palm/Eyewitness News
More from Local
55% of grade 6 teachers can only read at the level of a grade 4 pupil – report
"20% of kids are being taught by teachers who actually understand the Maths at their level."Read More
Cage-free farming: ‘Chickens need to be free to fly like Kolbe’
The Southern African Faith Communities’ Environment Institute (SAFCEI) is calling for a switch to cage-free farming.Read More
Public Interest SA launches Whistleblowers Awards to celebrate brave individuals
The ceremony will be held at the end of October.Read More
Cash-In-Transit robberies spiking, private security companies want army involved
From March 2023 until now, there have been over 100 incidents with 16 people dying and 50 left injured, says Fidelity CEO.Read More
SA Weather Service issues storm alerts for KwaZulu-Natal and Eastern Cape
The SA Weather service cautioned the public in parts of KwaZulu-Natal and the Eastern Cape that the adverse weather poses a danger to lives and may lead to localised flooding.Read More
Here's how you can sponsor a child's education for an ENTIRE YEAR for only R444
NGO Afrika Tikkun Bambanani’s 444 campaign is aimed at getting as many underprivileged children as possible into an Early Childhood Development programme.Read More
Expert on Joburg Water supply issues: ‘Blaming the public totally disingenuous’
Anthony Turton said while he recognises the impact of the spike in water consumption due to population growth, Johannesburg Water failed to heed the initial signs indicating a potential infrastructure collapse.Read More
SA turned a corner in electricity crisis, but not out the woods yet - Ramokgopa
Speaking in his capacity as a member of the ANC NEC as the party held a three-day meeting in Boksburg over the weekend, Kgosientsho Ramokgopa told journalists that there would definitely be less load shedding by December.Read More
Gayton McKenzie calls for peace among coloured community
The PA leader was speaking at the funeral service of Pastor Dwayne Gordon, who was shot dead last week while delivering a sermon as a guest pastor at the Eagles Christian Centre in Newlands.Read More