[WATCH] Love WINS! Lobola negotiations go well for a mixed race couple
Jonathan 'Khabazela' Fairbairn shares some of the videos that went viral on social media.
Have you proposed marriage? How were the negotiations during Lobola?
The family of a man from an African culture went to negotiate for a lobola at his fiancée's home.
This bride-to-be (Laura) did such a great job researching how to present herself to her in-laws.
In the comment section, the woman was praised for how she conducted herself and for wearing a skirt and scarf.
@laura_w32 We made it easy for them! #lobolanegotiations #lobolacelebration #ndebeletiktok #ndebelebride #africanwedding ##africanbride #fyp #blendedfamily #makoti #southafricantiktok ♬ original sound - Life_as_Laura
