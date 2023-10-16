Streaming issues? Report here
Cage-free farming: 'Chickens need to be free to fly like Kolbe'

16 October 2023 12:23 PM
by Keely Goodall
Avian Flu
chickens

The Southern African Faith Communities’ Environment Institute (SAFCEI) is calling for a switch to cage-free farming.

Clarence Ford speaks to SAFCEI’s Cage-Free Campaign Coordinator, Zwelisha Shobede.

All eyes are on our poultry industry as South Africa is facing its worst avian flu outbreak and egg shortage.

One of the voices focusing on our chickens is SAFCEI, which is calling on food retailers to make a full switch to cage-free farming, which will lead to a healthier life for the chickens and healthier eggs.

They deserve better treatment.

Zwelisha Shobede, Cage-Free Campaign Coordinator - SAFCEI

RELATED: SA shoppers hit with egg limits as avian flu outbreak bites

When chickens are crowded together in battery cages it causes higher stress levels which can lower their immune system.

In addition to this, being indoors in compact spaces and also in close proximity to each other can allow viruses to survive longer and increase transmission between the animals.

RELATED: RCL Foods culls 410,000 chickens as virulent bird flu strain spreads

Shobede says that birds need to be able to stretch their wings and live a safer and happier life free of the cruelty of cages.

© Pablo Hidalgo/123rf
© Pablo Hidalgo/123rf

They need to be able to be out there and fly like Kolbe.

Zwelisha Shobede, Cage-Free Campaign Coordinator - SAFCEI

He says that this is a multifaceted issue and cage-free farming will mitigate avian flu and prevent the cruelty to these animals.

Listen to the interview above for more.


This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Cage-free farming: ‘Chickens need to be free to fly like Kolbe’




