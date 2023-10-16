55% of grade 6 teachers can only read at the level of a grade 4 pupil – report





Lester Kiewit interviews Gemay van Heerden, Co-Owner of Edify.

According to the Oppenheimer Memorial Trust (OMT) Education Research Report released earlier this year, around four-fifths of grade 6 mathematics pupils in the country are taught by teachers who have Maths subject knowledge below the grade 6 level.

This means that only 20% of children are receiving the required education, says van Heerden.

She adds that the report showed that 55% of teachers at grade 6 level read at the level of a grade 4 pupil.

This raises the question: If teachers are unable to grasp the subject, how are they supposed to teach it?

Through Edify, they train university students studying teaching how to actually teach.

Unlike the practical work involved in a university curriculum, where they either only sit in on a class and observe or are taught by the very teachers involved in the report, they receive training before they enter the classroom to ensure that pupils are getting the level of education required.

Classroom / Picture: aylessimages/123rf.com

20% of kids are being taught by teachers who actually understand the Maths at their level. Gemay van Heerden, Co-Owner – Edify

Ideally, we would like to have teachers being appointed at a level because of their knowledge and their ability to convey the curriculum. Gemay van Heerden, Co-Owner – Edify

