55% of grade 6 teachers can only read at the level of a grade 4 pupil – report
Lester Kiewit interviews Gemay van Heerden, Co-Owner of Edify.
According to the Oppenheimer Memorial Trust (OMT) Education Research Report released earlier this year, around four-fifths of grade 6 mathematics pupils in the country are taught by teachers who have Maths subject knowledge below the grade 6 level.
This means that only 20% of children are receiving the required education, says van Heerden.
She adds that the report showed that 55% of teachers at grade 6 level read at the level of a grade 4 pupil.
This raises the question: If teachers are unable to grasp the subject, how are they supposed to teach it?
Through Edify, they train university students studying teaching how to actually teach.
Unlike the practical work involved in a university curriculum, where they either only sit in on a class and observe or are taught by the very teachers involved in the report, they receive training before they enter the classroom to ensure that pupils are getting the level of education required.
RELATED: How can we incentivise good students to pursue teaching, and stay in the field?
RELATED: Teaching the teachers: 'Some maths teachers in South Africa can't do maths'
20% of kids are being taught by teachers who actually understand the Maths at their level.Gemay van Heerden, Co-Owner – Edify
Ideally, we would like to have teachers being appointed at a level because of their knowledge and their ability to convey the curriculum.Gemay van Heerden, Co-Owner – Edify
Scroll up to listen to the full interview.
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : 55% of grade 6 teachers can only read at the level of a grade 4 pupil – report
Source : Picture: aylessimages/123rf.com
More from Local
Cage-free farming: ‘Chickens need to be free to fly like Kolbe’
The Southern African Faith Communities’ Environment Institute (SAFCEI) is calling for a switch to cage-free farming.Read More
Concerns rise as 31% uncounted in Census 2022 compared to 14.6% in Census 2011
This means that about a third of people and households in South Africa were not counted.Read More
Public Interest SA launches Whistleblowers Awards to celebrate brave individuals
The ceremony will be held at the end of October.Read More
Cash-In-Transit robberies spiking, private security companies want army involved
From March 2023 until now, there have been over 100 incidents with 16 people dying and 50 left injured, says Fidelity CEO.Read More
SA Weather Service issues storm alerts for KwaZulu-Natal and Eastern Cape
The SA Weather service cautioned the public in parts of KwaZulu-Natal and the Eastern Cape that the adverse weather poses a danger to lives and may lead to localised flooding.Read More
Here's how you can sponsor a child's education for an ENTIRE YEAR for only R444
NGO Afrika Tikkun Bambanani’s 444 campaign is aimed at getting as many underprivileged children as possible into an Early Childhood Development programme.Read More
Expert on Joburg Water supply issues: ‘Blaming the public totally disingenuous’
Anthony Turton said while he recognises the impact of the spike in water consumption due to population growth, Johannesburg Water failed to heed the initial signs indicating a potential infrastructure collapse.Read More
SA turned a corner in electricity crisis, but not out the woods yet - Ramokgopa
Speaking in his capacity as a member of the ANC NEC as the party held a three-day meeting in Boksburg over the weekend, Kgosientsho Ramokgopa told journalists that there would definitely be less load shedding by December.Read More
Gayton McKenzie calls for peace among coloured community
The PA leader was speaking at the funeral service of Pastor Dwayne Gordon, who was shot dead last week while delivering a sermon as a guest pastor at the Eagles Christian Centre in Newlands.Read More