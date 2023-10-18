Streaming issues? Report here
Afternoons with Relebogile Mabotja
13:00 - 15:00
Making hygiene fun - for your kids

* 18 October 2023 10:11 AM
by Kopano Mohlala

Lifebuoy is teaching the importance of handwashing through the power of play.
For Global Handwashing Day, hygiene brand Lifebuoy joined forces with Imagimake, a leading toy company in India, to harness the "power of play" - to teach children the importance of handwashing in the most engaging way possible.

The duo have taken beloved games and given them a handwashing twist, creating a collection of four imaginative games that entertain and educate.

Listen to the discussion between John Perlman, Educational Psychologist, Nicola Buhr and Skin Cleansing Lead for Unilever Africa, Tarryn Payne.

They transformed classic games into handwashing adventures.

Imagine kids playing "Germs and Ladders" while learning about how handwashing can send germs sliding away. "Handwashing Ludo" becomes a thrilling race to clean hands, and "Soap-Tac-Toe" transforms a familiar game into a strategic battle against germs. And don't forget "Lose The Germs," where victory means banishing those pesky germs for good. Each game is a gateway to learning, wrapped in the joy of play.

The influence of this approach extends beyond the realm of learning; it brings about tangible real-life changes. The 'H for Handwashing' Games Kit and testing method were carefully designed, drawing insights from experts in different fields like game design, public health, child development, and behaviour change.

The Hands-On Play initiative incorporates proven behaviour change principles and play-based learning to establish the habit of handwashing as a lifelong habit. Educational psychologist Nicola Buhr explains that play-based learning is very well-established and effective.

If it's not fun, they won't learn, and the initiative incorporates all these elements.

Nicola Buhr - Educational Psychologist

This campaign is particularly important in the wake of COVID-19.

What we saw was well after COVID, that the amount of people that were washing their hands decreased quite dramatically due to we believe hygiene fatigue.

Nicola Buhr - Educational Psychologist

The games are designed to make handwashing fun, exciting, and part of everyday play. Children need to learn through play, as it needs to be meaningful, active, joyful, frequent, and socially attractive.

Find out more here!

About Global Handwashing Day:

Global Handwashing Day (GHD) is a global advocacy day dedicated to increasing awareness and understanding about the importance of handwashing with soap to prevent diseases and save lives. The advocacy day, now in its 15th year, was co-founded by Unilever through its Lifebuoy brand in 2008 with the Global Handwashing Partnership (GHP) alongside UNICEF, P&G, USAID, the Work Bank Water and Sanitation Program, US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Academy for Educational Development. Each year, GHD is celebrated by over 200 million people in more than 100 countries around the world.




