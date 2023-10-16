[PICS] Impawsible? Fat Bear Week names winner 'thicker than a bowl of oatmeal'





Clarence Ford speaks to Barbara Friedman who reports on trending online news including a bear competition in America called, "Fat Bear Week."

Skip to 6.58 for this one.

Friedman reports that Katmai National Park and Preserve in Alaska is going above and beyond to ensure the awareness and love around bears are improved.

The National Park aims to bring attention to the park and bears in the area by running an annual bear competition where one week is dedicated to bears and to determine the fattest bear in "Fat Bear Week" ahead of winter hibernation.

The bears get their fill by eating as much as they can for six months before going into winter hibernation for the other six months of the year.

The public is called on to vote for their chunkiest bear online using the park's website.

This year, the park reports having a record-breaking number of votes with the winner amassing 1,382,783 votes!

So, who took first prize? The winner was announced on Wednesday, 11 October.

Grazer is a mamma bear and the winner of 'Fat Bear Week!'

She's also been dubbed "thicker than a bowl of oatmeal."

Congrats to 128 Grazer, our 2023 #FatBearWeek champion! 🥳 Though unaware of her title in this imaginary contest, her success is real! For bears, fat = success, & she's set up well for winter.



We had a record-shattering 1,382,783 votes! There's so much love for our bears! ❤️ pic.twitter.com/jpJY8c78uc ' Katmai National Park (@KatmaiNPS) October 11, 2023

Voters have spoken LOUDLY. 🥳 🔈



The gutsy girl grounded the guy with a gut. 32 Chunk, proved his prominent posterior was worthy of a whopping win. But in the end, Chunk got Grazered.



Let’s crown our Queen that’s thicker than a bowl of oatmeal, 128 Grazer! 👑 pic.twitter.com/Sp1dqYa8tc ' Katmai National Park (@KatmaiNPS) October 11, 2023

While Chunk is Grazer's runner-up

Two of the most dominant bears in the river face off as first-time finalists in the #FatBearWeek finale!



128 Grazer is large & in charge, but is she beatable in the bracket? Can 32 Chunk's pudginess propel him to the prize?



Vote at https://t.co/NvXCYNigTJ by 5PM AKT/9PM ET. pic.twitter.com/bTRNw7twsD ' Katmai National Park (@KatmaiNPS) October 10, 2023

32 Chunk, the rugged refrigerator of a bear, is ready to rumble. But is he as tough as he looks? The fiery female 901 packs the heat in this matchup. Plumping up while providing for her cubs secured 901's spot in the semifinal.



Vote at https://t.co/NvXCYNigTJ! pic.twitter.com/FnmaDKoMYf ' Katmai National Park (@KatmaiNPS) October 9, 2023

Well done to these chompions!

This article first appeared on CapeTalk : [PICS] Impawsible? Fat Bear Week names winner 'thicker than a bowl of oatmeal'