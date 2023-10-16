How to achieve healthy balance in a busy life: ‘It’s about being intentional’





Clement Manyathela speaks to Mandy Herold, qualified executive performance coach.

When the economy is as tight as it is, many of us start to focus our entire lives on work and making ends meet.

This means other essential parts of our lives start being neglected, such as our important relationships, mental and physical well-being, and self-care.

In order to live a happy and healthy life, it is important to include things in our lifestyle that contribute to our overall wellness instead of just focusing on work versus free time.

Living a balanced life is not just about having fun, it is about doing the things that are necessary to be happy and healthy, but that is not necessarily easy to achieve.

Herold says it is not possible to live a perfectly balanced life and it is important to be kind and forgiving with yourself when you are struggling to manage.

She says what does matter is being intentional with your time and energy and practicing self-love will bring you closer to achieving balance.

We are holding up this golden standard of work-life balance, that is not always possible. Mandy Herold, Qualified Executive Performance Coach

Tune in to your inner voice, tune into yourself and give yourself that compassion, that you are doing the very best you can in this moment. Mandy Herold, Qualified Executive Performance Coach

She says that while we all want to exercise, eat well and contribute to our overall wellness, deep connections with people and being present are the true indicators of a balanced life.

Part of achieving this involves limiting social media and digital consumption to prevent making your mind too busy and overwhelmed.

Herold adds that time by yourself, that does not involve any digital devices, is also important to recharge your batteries.

