Michael Caine announces his retirement from acting after seven decades
British actor Sir Michael Caine has confirmed that he will be retiring from acting following the release of his latest film.
The 90-year-old veteran actor bowed out after his final film ‘The Great Escaper’ was released on 6 October.
Speaking to BBC Radio, Caine said he consistently put off retirement but it was time.
"I keep saying I'm going to retire. Well, I am now… The only parts I'm liable to get now are 90-year-old men. Or maybe 85.”
"They're not going to be the lead. You don't have leading men at 90, you're going to have young handsome boys and girls. So I thought, I might as well leave with all this."
In ‘The Great Escaper' Caine plays a real-life World War II British veteran who made headlines in 2014 for escaping from an elderly residential care home.
This latest release marks Caine’s 160th film during his seven-decade career.
His filmography includes the likes of ‘Zulu’, ‘The Italian Job’, ‘Interstellar’, and the ‘The Dark Knight’ franchise.
“Some men just want to watch the world burn.”' Michael Warburton (@MichaelWarbur17) October 15, 2023
THE DARK KNIGHT (2008)
You’ve more than earned your retirement from acting, and you’ve more than royally entertained us.
THANK YOU, MICHAEL CAINE.pic.twitter.com/WOkEpz1TWR
He is a six-time Oscar nominee who has won two Academy Awards, several Golden Globes, and British Academy Film Awards.
Caine was knighted by the late Queen Elizabeth in 2000.
This article first appeared on 947 : Michael Caine announces his retirement from acting after seven decades
Source : https://commons.wikimedia.org/wiki/File:Michael_Caine_-_Viennale_2012_g.jpg
More from Entertainment
Netflix to open new retail stores
Don’t expect a ‘Blockbuster’ or ‘Mr. Video’ revival just yet.Read More
Internet reacts to Will and Jada Pinkett Smith's love life: 'We're tired of her'
Should celebs keep their love lives private? People don't seem to care anymore.Read More
Michael Jackson's iconic 1984 leather jacket up for auction for R4M-R9M!
'You know this was Michael Jackson's?' Is something someone might say after buying this one and other music items in November.Read More
Miss Universe makes history as two transgender women compete in beauty contest
Miss Portugal and Miss Netherlands are transgender women who will compete in the beauty contest for first time in history.Read More
New Showmax series unmasks Gqeberha serial killer 'Boetie Boer’
Crystal Orderson chats to Jasyn Howes, the director of the Showmax series Boetie Boer: Inside the Mind of A Monster.Read More
‘The Queen Show’ ready to rock you!
Crystal Orderson chats to Dirk Badenhorst who’s the director of the Mzansi Ballet Company’s ‘The Queen Show’. It’ll be on at Pieter Toerien’s Theatre on the Bay from October 25th to November 11th, 2023, and Montecasino Theatre from December 13th, 2023 to January 14th, 2024.Read More
SA musician Pixie Whip shows off her magical musical style
Crystal Orderson chats to South African musician Pixie Whip about her musical journey.Read More
Bruce Willis loses verbal skills as dementia strips actor's "joie de vivre"
Moonlighting creator, Glenn Gordon Caron commented on Bruce Willis’ condition after regular visits with the actor.Read More
It's Friday the 13th in October - the spookiest month of the year... or is it?
Got some feels around this unlucky date? You might have what's known as friggatriskaidekaphobia - the fear of Friday the 13th.Read More