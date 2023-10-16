Netflix to open new retail stores
Netflix has revealed that it planned to launch several brick-and-mortar stores across the globe.
However, don’t expect a ‘Blockbuster’ or ‘Mr. Video’ revival just yet.
The stores aren’t going to be DVD stores, but rather merch pop-ups.
Dubbed the Netflix House, customers will be able to get their hands on merchandise from their favourite shows and participate in several live experiences, Bloomberg reports.
There will reportedly also be an in-house restaurant serving food and drinks featured in some of Netflix’s food-based reality shows.
“[Customers] love to immerse themselves in the world of our movies and TV shows,” said Netflix Vice President of Consumer Products, Josh Simon.
The first two stores will open in the US in the coming years, followed by more global outlets at a later date.
The streaming giant has done a number of pop-ups across the world for several of its shows.
There was a ‘Stranger Things’ pop-up right here in South Africa as well.
This article first appeared on 947 : Netflix to open new retail stores
Source : https://unsplash.com/photos/lI7dlA5VBp8
