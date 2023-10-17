'It's important for youth to have agency to talk about things that affect them'





Pippa Hudson interviews Cynthia Nyongesa, Postgrad International Law student at the University of Cape Town.

Nyongesa was shortlisted for the Chegg.org Global Student Prize, which recognises extraordinary achievements by young students who are reshaping the world for the better.

With a focus on children's rights in Kenya, Nyongesa has spent her time fighting for the rights of women and youth by addressing issues such as female genital mutilation (FGM) and the side effects that come with it, sexual and emotional workplace abuse and education for youth.

It [FGM] takes away your sense of empowerment, your ability to earn an income, your ability to access. Cynthia Nyongesa, Postgrad International Law student – University of Cape Town

She's since spent eight years advocating for the right to education, hosting workshops and training for children while working as a Unicef advocate in communication and advocacy, lobbying for funds for youth and gender projects, helping guide the Kenyan government in legal reform such as the Children’s Bill.

Nyongesa describes this as one of her greatest accomplishments.

She says that it's vital for women to have access to spaces, whether that be education or employment.

She adds that the youth, their voices and views need to be heard and valued in all spaces of life.

It's very important for us as young people to have agency to talk about the things that affect us. Cynthia Nyongesa, Postgrad International Law student – University of Cape Town

I started asking myself how I can make a change in society and law just became the perfect fit to do that. Cynthia Nyongesa, Postgrad International Law student – University of Cape Town

