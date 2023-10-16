World Restart a Heart Day: What to do if someone’s heart stops





Relebogile Mabotja speaks to Aldus Smith, Executive Committee Member of the Resuscitation Council of Southern Africa.

When someone’s heart stops, time is of the essence, and knowing CPR can quite literally be a life saver.

Since Restart a Heart Day was established in 2013, it has expanded with countries recognising the need to empower people with life-saving skills.

70% of cardiac arrests happen in front of bystanders, but only a small minority know CPR and can intervene.

In addition to this, women are reportedly 30% less likely to receive CPR in a public space as people are often afraid or uncomfortable with exposing their chest.

Smith says that even if the survival rate of a cardiac event is not very high, being able to resuscitate someone with CPR makes a world of difference.

He says that if someone has gone into cardiac arrest; they need good CPR in the first five minutes from their heart stopping to raise their chance of surviving.

If you go into cardiac arrest… every minute you lose a 7-10% chance of survival. Aldus Smith, Executive Committee Member - Resuscitation Council of Southern Africa

He adds that the most important thing if someone does collapse from a cardiac event is knowing and calling an emergency number.

In South Africa, the number to call is 112 but dialling 911 will work and redirect you to emergency services.

When performing CPR, you need to bare the patient's chest, put your hands on the lower part of the sternum, and push at 100 to 120 beats per minute.

To keep a steady rhythm you can do this to the beat of the chorus of Stayin' Alive by the Bee Gees.

