Lotto theft: SIU freezes R14m worth of assets belonging to former senior staff
JOHANNESBURG - A Rolls Royce Phantom is among the many luxury vehicles and properties frozen by the Special Investigating Unit (SIU) after allegedly being bought with stolen lotto money.
The Special Investigating Unit has obtained a preservation order to freeze assets worth R14 million belonging to former senior employees of the National Lotteries Commission.
This stems from an investigation by the SIU that found corruption at the National Lottery Commission (NLC) worth approximately R334 million.
The SIU found that senior lotto officials were enriching themselves, their friends and family members through grant money that was earmarked to assist poor communities.
READ: SIU welcomes freezing of Lotto Commission employee assets
The SIU said the modus operandi of the lotto officials was to apply for grant funding using non-profit organisations they had ties to.
It said little of the money went into the projects, with officials using most of it to purchase fixed properties and luxury vehicles.
Gauteng National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Lumka Mahanjana said the SIU and the asset forfeiture unit had previously obtained two preservation orders for 14 immovable properties worth R67 million, in the same case.
"This preservation is part of the implementation of the anti-corruption strategy which law enforcement agencies coming together to eradicate corruption in South Africa."
Mahanjana said the assets would be preserved pending an application for a forfeiture order - where the State will be looking to have them surrendered to it as proceeds of crime.
This article first appeared on EWN : Lotto theft: SIU freezes R14m worth of assets belonging to former senior staff
