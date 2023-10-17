Streaming issues? Report here
The Aubrey Masango Show
The Aubrey Masango Show
20:00 - 00:00
SAPS is down more than 8000 detectives since 2016

17 October 2023 7:50 AM
by Keely Goodall
Tags:
South African Police Service

The number of detectives in the South African Police Service has dropped by more than 8000 in the last 6 years.

John Maytham speaks with Simon Howell, senior researcher in the Centre of Criminology at UCT.

In 2016/17 there were 26 000 detectives across the country.

That number is now down to 17 600, revealed National Police Commissioner Gen. Fanie Masemola.

Howell says that the trauma of the job and better opportunities elsewhere is driving detectives from the police service.

There is a lot of pressure, a lot of stress and ultimately a lot of trauma that goes along with the job.

Simon Howell, Senior Researcher in the Centre of Criminology - UCT

RELATED: Armed and dangerous: Why don't we trust SAPS?

He adds that to solve this problem, changes to the job must be made to prevent detectives from burning out.

FILE: SAPS members. Picture: © ruramos/123rf.com
FILE: SAPS members. Picture: © ruramos/123rf.com

It is difficult for anyone to be exemplary because of the mountain of work that they face every day.

Simon Howell, Senior Researcher in the Centre of Criminology - UCT

There could be a lot more very good detectives if there was a reasonable workload.

Simon Howell, Senior Researcher in the Centre of Criminology - UCT

Listen to the interview for more.


This article first appeared on CapeTalk : SAPS is down more than 8000 detectives since 2016




17 October 2023 7:50 AM
by Keely Goodall
Tags:
South African Police Service

