SAPS is down more than 8000 detectives since 2016
John Maytham speaks with Simon Howell, senior researcher in the Centre of Criminology at UCT.
In 2016/17 there were 26 000 detectives across the country.
That number is now down to 17 600, revealed National Police Commissioner Gen. Fanie Masemola.
Howell says that the trauma of the job and better opportunities elsewhere is driving detectives from the police service.
There is a lot of pressure, a lot of stress and ultimately a lot of trauma that goes along with the job.Simon Howell, Senior Researcher in the Centre of Criminology - UCT
RELATED: Armed and dangerous: Why don't we trust SAPS?
He adds that to solve this problem, changes to the job must be made to prevent detectives from burning out.
It is difficult for anyone to be exemplary because of the mountain of work that they face every day.Simon Howell, Senior Researcher in the Centre of Criminology - UCT
There could be a lot more very good detectives if there was a reasonable workload.Simon Howell, Senior Researcher in the Centre of Criminology - UCT
Listen to the interview for more.
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : SAPS is down more than 8000 detectives since 2016
More from Local
How can or should businesses navigate the Israel-Hamas conflict?
48 HOURS' Mike Stopforth shares the questions a company should be asking before taking a public stance on politically charged topics.Read More
'GOVT owes Johannesburg Water R636 million, but residents are being targeted'
Daily Maverick's Ferial Haffajee describes what is happening with the water crisis in Joburg, while the main culprits in terms of unpaid bills are provincial departments and SOEs.Read More
Dipping into the Reserve Bank's R459 BILLION stockpile - why it's a bad idea
There's an argument for using SA's contingency reserves as the cost of borrowing soars - ETM Analytics' George Glynos explains why this could in fact harm the country.Read More
How universities in Africa can become truly African
Colonialism shaped modern universities in Africa – how they can become truly AfricanRead More
Vodacom given R1m fine by National Consumer Tribunal
Vodacom has been found guilty of ‘unconscionable conduct’ by the National Consumer Tribunal and slapped with a R1m fine.Read More
'The entire value chain needs to take hands to address food insecurity'
According to a study nearly half of South Africa’s population is likely to be food insecure by 2025 and Shoprite is calling for action.Read More
[LISTEN] Illicit food trade: ‘It does pop up its head and yes it concerns us'
The illicit trade of goods is a major challenge in South Africa.Read More
EFF leader Malema fails in bid to have firearm discharge case thrown out
The case dates back to July 2018, when Julius Malema was allegedly handed a semi-automatic firearm by his bodyguard, Adriaan Snyman, and fired several shots during the EFF’s fifth birthday celebrations at the Mdantsane's Sisa Dukashe Stadium in East London.Read More
Has Johannesburg stopped growing, or are the Census 2022 numbers wrong?
If the census figures are correct, Cape Town stood just behind Johannesburg’s total of 4,803,262 in early 2022.Read More