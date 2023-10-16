'Fiscal crisis' exaggerated by National Treasury: Institute for Economic Justice





Bruce Whitfield speaks to Zimbali Mncube, Budget and Tax Justice Researcher at Institute for Economic Justice.

Research conducted by the Institute for Economic Research shows better than expected revenue collection by government in August, but it however continues to overspend.

The Institute for Economic Justice (IEJ) has published updated research on the expected revenue shortfalls and expenditure overruns faced by the South Africa government.

The IEJ estimates an updated revenue shortfall of R52.4 billion if no changes are made for the rest of 2023/24.

This is within historical norms. In 2017/18, 2018/19, and 2019/20 revenue shortfalls ranged from R58.2 to R70.1 billion.

An expenditure overrun of between R67.9 and R105.8 billion is projected for 2023/24 based on current trends.

Zimbali Mncube, Budget and Tax Justice Researcher at IEJ says there are many items in the overspend that should've been budgeted for.

Mncube adds that by referring to it as a ‘crisis’, Treasury will attempt to force through austerity measures across the board.

We believe that this is an orchestrated campaign by National Treasury, to essentially continue on the unsustainable path that it has pursued since about 2012. Zimbali Mncube, Budget and Tax Justice Researcher - IEJ

Obviously when you come out guns blazing, telling the country that there is no money. The short route to resolve that issue is essentially cutting expenditure. Zimbali Mncube, Budget and Tax Justice Researcher - IEJ

A large share of the GDP is government spending. And government spending can play an important role in expanding employment, but also protecting the socio-economic rights of the many people of our country. Zimbali Mncube, Budget and Tax Justice Researcher - IEJ

