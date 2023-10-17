Ndlovu Youth Choir 'bringing the gees' with new album 'Celebrate'

Streaming issues? Report here
Best of 702
00:00 - 04:00
Latest Local
How can or should businesses navigate the Israel-Hamas conflict? 48 HOURS' Mike Stopforth shares the questions a company should be asking before taking a public stance on politically charged topi... 19 October 2023 8:33 PM
'GOVT owes Johannesburg Water R636 million, but residents are being targeted' Daily Maverick's Ferial Haffajee describes what is happening with the water crisis in Joburg, while the main culprits in terms of... 19 October 2023 8:20 PM
Dipping into the Reserve Bank's R459 BILLION stockpile - why it's a bad idea There's an argument for using SA's contingency reserves as the cost of borrowing soars - ETM Analytics' George Glynos explains why... 19 October 2023 7:18 PM
ANC will be on the side of the Palestinian people - Mbalula ANC secretary-general, Fikile Mbalula, told journalists during a post-national executive committee meeting that no one in this cou... 19 October 2023 6:26 AM
ANC NEC not satisfied with Gordhan's SOE report & want him to return - insiders The ANC's NEC held a three-day meeting, which saw the party, for the first time, haul a series of ministers before it to account o... 17 October 2023 7:54 AM
Over 300 people nabbed for political murders in KwaZulu-Natal Political parties and the KwaZulu-Natal government have been grappling with a recent upsurge of killings in the province - followi... 16 October 2023 3:01 PM
Festive season finances: Prepare NOW to avoid the JanuWorry blues Galileo Capital's Warren Ingram shares valuable tips on how to manage your finances during the holiday period and avoid financial... 19 October 2023 9:20 PM
Betting on the Boks for a World Cup win? 'I'd offer you odds of 2-1' Bruce Whitfield chats to Wayja CEO Reece Jacobsen ahead of 'Super Saturday', when both the Springboks and the Proteas take on Engl... 19 October 2023 9:12 PM
Festive season finances: Prepare NOW to avoid the JanuWorry blues Galileo Capital's Warren Ingram shares valuable tips on how to manage your finances during the holiday period and avoid financial... 19 October 2023 9:20 PM
Parents make mistakes. So, what does ‘good enough parenting’ look like? To sum it up, good-enough parenting is about accepting that mistakes will happen, not striving for perfection, and focusing on you... 19 October 2023 1:17 PM
South Africa could dish out double victories over England on Saturday The Proteas and Springboks take on England on Saturday (21 Oct). 19 October 2023 12:23 PM
What the David Beckham documentary tells us about controlling parents in sport And what it doesn't tell us... 19 October 2023 12:21 PM
[WATCH]: 'For South Africa', Meet Bok's Bongi Mbonambi the patriotic Motivator Springbok's hooker Bongi Mbonambi's patriotic message during their game against France is going viral. 19 October 2023 12:19 PM
'Deal or No Deal SA' contestant wants to make a difference with R15k winnings Contestant Clerah is an advocate for children living with disabilities. 19 October 2023 3:50 PM
[PREVIEW] SA’s secret serial killer, ‘Boetie Boer’ The five-part docu-series tells the story of serial killer Stewart ‘Boetie Boer’ Wilken. 19 October 2023 10:45 AM
[WATCH] Mom of child killed by Hamas weeps, begging for the 'stop all the wars' Since Hamas' attack, hundreds have been killed, displaced and kidnapped, with monumental suffering on both sides. 19 October 2023 3:45 PM
'We have a long history of both sides spreading lies’ – Israeli journalist The situation on the ground in Gaza is becoming increasingly difficult for all who live there. 19 October 2023 3:41 PM
Fake lawyer who WON 26 cases, arrested in Kenya Brian Mwenda reportedly appeared before the High Court, Magistrates, and Court of Appeal Judges. 16 October 2023 8:25 AM
Love wins in Mauritius as the nation decriminalises same-sex relations Mauritius is the latest nation to decriminalise same-sex relations in a divided continent 13 October 2023 2:42 PM
Queer films across Africa are rising, despite harsh anti-LGBTIQ+ laws In over 30 countries in Africa, LGBTIQ+ people would face imprisonment. 27 September 2023 12:15 PM
Mandy Wiener: We shouldn’t rely on sport alone to drive social cohesion The Springboks and their talisman captain Siya Kolisi, with a sense of duty and obligation, carry the weight of a nation. 19 October 2023 6:36 AM
Insurers tweaking car theft, hijacking cover as crime soars - better check yours Wendy Knowler follows up after a client loses big because he didn't pick up on emails from his insurance company. 18 October 2023 9:12 PM
[WATCH] Burger King SA's latest ad not 'meaty' enough? Advertising expert Andy Rice feels Burger King SA's latest TV commercial could be car ad or a tracker ad. 18 October 2023 8:08 PM
Ndlovu Youth Choir 'bringing the gees' with new album 'Celebrate'

17 October 2023 8:01 AM
by Keely Goodall
Tags:
Ndlovu Youth Choir

The Ndlovu Youth Choir has released their latest album, "Celebrate".

John Maytham speaks with Ralf Schmitt, Artistic Director of the Ndlovu Youth Choir.

The Ndlovu Youth Choir started in 2009 as an after-school programme. Today, it is easily South Africa’s favourite choir.

The group rose to international fame in 2019 after appearing on America’s Got Talent.

Schmitt explains that the choir is all about uplifting the people of South Africa and the song they wrote called “Celebrate” is all about celebrating the good in our country.

RELATED: Ndlovu Youth Choir expands with a second choir

We just try to lift people’s spirits and bring the gees.

Ralf Schmitt, Artistic Director - Ndlovu Youth Choir.
Ndlovu Youth Choir. Picture: Instagram
Ndlovu Youth Choir. Picture: Instagram

The rest of the album features some South African classics and some international pop hits with an African twist.

In November, the Ndlovu Youth Choir will be setting off on an extensive tour of the United States while other international tours are in the works.

Listen to the interview for more.


This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Ndlovu Youth Choir 'bringing the gees' with new album 'Celebrate'




More from Entertainment

'Deal or No Deal SA' contestant banks R15,800.

'Deal or No Deal SA' contestant wants to make a difference with R15k winnings

19 October 2023 3:50 PM

Contestant Clerah is an advocate for children living with disabilities.

Victoria and David Beckham. Photo: Instagram/victoriabeckham

What the David Beckham documentary tells us about controlling parents in sport

19 October 2023 12:21 PM

And what it doesn't tell us...

'Boetie Boer: Inside The Mind Of A Monster' is available to stream on Showmax. Photo: YouTube/Showmax (screenshot)

[PREVIEW] SA’s secret serial killer, ‘Boetie Boer’

19 October 2023 10:45 AM

The five-part docu-series tells the story of serial killer Stewart ‘Boetie Boer’ Wilken.

Former boxing champion, Mike Tyson. Photo: Wikimedia Commons/Eduardo Merille

Mike Tyson personally taste-tests DOZENS of dagga products for his business

19 October 2023 9:49 AM

Mike Tyson has reinvented himself as a wildly successful, decidedly hands-on cannabis entrepreneur.

American actor, Alec Baldwin. Photo: Wikimedia Commons/Gage Skidmore

Alec Baldwin could be charged again for ‘Rust’ shooting

18 October 2023 1:18 PM

New Mexico prosecutors say “additional facts” warrant bringing the case before a grand jury next month.

Copyright: kobby_dagan/123rf

Britney Spears' upcoming memoir reveals why she shaved her head in 2007

18 October 2023 11:29 AM

The year is 2007. Britney Spears shaved her head and the world called her crazy for it. Spears' upcoming memoir reveals why.

Lifebuoy teamed up with educational psychologist Nicola Berg to promote the importance of handwashing through the power of play.

Making hygiene fun - for your kids

18 October 2023 10:11 AM

Lifebuoy is teaching the importance of handwashing through the power of play.

American actor, Zac Efron. Photo: Wikimedia Commons/Gatitafresona

Happy 36th birthday, Zac Efron! Look back at his best movies

18 October 2023 8:58 AM

From ‘High School Musical’ to 'Baywatch', take a trip down memory lane with Zac Efron.

Screengrab posted by TikTok creator, Miranda Dolph, 10 October

[WATCH] 71-year-old DJ becomes a viral TikTok hit

17 October 2023 1:11 PM

"I don't know if he needs this job or still does it out of passion but he needs to be protected at all costs."

Haitian-American rapper, singer and songwriter, Wyclef Jean. Photo: Wikimedia Commons/Matt Johnson

Happy 54th birthday, Wyclef Jean! We look back at his career...

17 October 2023 9:52 AM

He rose to fame in the 1990s as a member of the hip-hop trio The Fugees.

