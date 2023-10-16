



Bruce Whitfield speaks to Toby Shapshak, Chief at Stuff Studios.

Chinese tech giant, Huawei's latest top-end smartphone is impressive.

The Huawei Nova 11 Pro has some amazing features, including a 60 MP Front Ultra Portrait Dual Camera and SuperCharge Turbo, which will power up the battery to full charge in 20 minutes.

The device has a 120Hz refresh rate on a curved 6.78" OLED display, which is great for gamers.

Huawei Nova 11 Pro. Picture: huawei,com

But it's the front facing 60MP camera that's the standout feature on this phone, allowing you to take selfies in exquisite detail.

The Huawei Nova 11 Pro costs R16 999.

It's very well priced. R17 000 for what you get is very good. Toby Shapshak, chief at Stuff Studios

What really stands out about this Nova 11 Pro, is that it's got two selfie cameras. A whopping 60MP ultra-wide lens. Toby Shapshak, chief at Stuff Studios

This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Take a selfie like never before with the HUAWEI Nova 11 Pro's 60MP front camera