Latest Local
A CRAZY amount of food is wasted instead of donated in SA every year 10 million tonnes of food goes to waste every year, affecting so many South Africans. 16 October 2023 4:54 PM
55% of grade 6 teachers can only read at the level of a grade 4 pupil – report "20% of kids are being taught by teachers who actually understand the Maths at their level."
Cage-free farming: 'Chickens need to be free to fly like Kolbe' The Southern African Faith Communities' Environment Institute (SAFCEI) is calling for a switch to cage-free farming.
View all Local
Over 300 people nabbed for political murders in KwaZulu-Natal Political parties and the KwaZulu-Natal government have been grappling with a recent upsurge of killings in the province - followi...
Israel seeks revenge. Preparing to 'eliminate Hamas' - analyst Mairav Zonszein, a Senior Analyst in Israel-Palestine-related matters at the International Crisis Group, weighs in on the war.
Mantashe's fixation on NGO funding a pretext to undermine civil society - Outa The Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse has lashed out after Energy Minister Gwede Mantashe's call for NGOs to publicly disclose their...
View all Politics
A career in forensic pathology: Is it as glamorous as it is in the movies? Hestelle van Staden wrote the book, Blood has a Voice: Stories from the autopsy table to give a glimpse into the career of forensi...
Take a selfie like never before with the HUAWEI Nova 11 Pro's 60MP front camera The Nova 11 Pro can also recharge to full battery in 20 minutes.
Hungry for change! End food (in)security by ending food wastage A third of the food grown each year is wasted.
View all Business
World Restart a Heart Day: What to do if someone's heart stops 16 October is World Restart a Heart Day, which aims to raise awareness of the importance of learning life-saving skills.
[PICS] Impawsible? Fat Bear Week names winner 'thicker than a bowl of oatmeal' Yes, this is a competition in the US and a mamma bear won.
How to achieve healthy balance in a busy life: 'It's about being intentional' When life becomes busy and stressful, it can be challenging to find balance.
View all Lifestyle
Robert Marawa on SA vs France: 'It was a ding-dong battle' "I never thought it would last up until the time break."
We've still got two more games to go. This is still nothing - Mbongeni Mbonambi The Springboks react to their narrow victory (29-28) over France at Stade de France on Sunday, 15 October.
France reacts to narrow defeat by South Africa, ending host nation's dream French team manager Raphael Ibanez reacts following their 29-28 defeat by South Africa at Stade de France on Sunday (15 October).
View all Sport
Netflix to open new retail stores Don't expect a 'Blockbuster' or 'Mr. Video' revival just yet.
Michael Caine announces his retirement from acting after seven decades After seven decades, 160 films, veteran actor Michael Caine is putting down his script.
Internet reacts to Will and Jada Pinkett Smith's love life: 'We're tired of her' Should celebs keep their love lives private? People don't seem to care anymore.
View all Entertainment
'If Palestine was free, we'd all live in peace' Former South African representative to Palestine, Raf Gangat, says that while he does not disagree that Israel has a right to defe...
Israel-Hamas war: 'This is a massive failure of the Israeli intelligence system' Times of Israel's political and legal correspondent Carrie Keller-Lynn says Hamas does not want peace in the Middle East.
Fake lawyer who WON 26 cases, arrested in Kenya Brian Mwenda reportedly appeared before the High Court, Magistrates, and Court of Appeal Judges.
View all World
Love wins in Mauritius as the nation decriminalises same-sex relations Mauritius is the latest nation to decriminalise same-sex relations in a divided continent
Queer films across Africa are rising, despite harsh anti-LGBTIQ+ laws In over 30 countries in Africa, LGBTIQ+ people would face imprisonment.
SA's Biovac partners with global company to manufacture meningitis vaccine Biovac has signed an MOU for the technology transfer of a vaccine against meningococcal meningitis for distribution to Africa.
View all Africa
How many funeral policies are too many at claim time? (read your Ts and Cs) There's no limit to the number of funeral policies you can take out on the same person, but some insurers do have pay-out restrict...
Listen up: Vodacom campaign challenging youth to get hearing tested is 'gold' Vodacom's hearing challenge bagged Loerie gold and is The Money Show's advertising "hero" of the week.
SA's choice: Build on the positives or be swamped by the negatives? BOOK REVIEW: 'The Good, the Bad, and the Ugly: Scenarios for South Africa's Uncertain Future' by Greg Mills, Mills Soko and Ray Ha...
View all Opinion
A career in forensic pathology: Is it as glamorous as it is in the movies?

Hestelle van Staden wrote the book, Blood has a Voice: Stories from the autopsy table to give a glimpse into the career of forensic pathology.

Bruce Whitfield speaks to Dr Hestelle Van Staden, Forensic Pathologist.

Television shows such as CSI and Dexter portrays the job of a forensic pathologist as cool and glamourous.

But ask Dr Hestelle Van Staden, and she'll tell you otherwise.

Inspired by the work of crime writer, Patricia Cornwell, who is known for her best-selling novels featuring medical examiner Kay Scarpetta, van Staden was eager to pursue a career as a forensic pathologist.

Van Staden herself recently released her own book, entitled , Blood has a Voice: Stories from the autopsy table, to give insights into her profession.

Her version of the life of a forensic pathologist is a lot less glamorous, but tells the side of a rather frightening job nobody really talks about.

Dead body on autopsy table. Picture 123rf
Dead body on autopsy table. Picture 123rf

I was 14 when I decided I wanted to be a forensic pathologist. When I grew up we used to watch LA law and Murder She Wrote.

Dr Hestelle Van Staden, Forensic Pathologist

I absolutely love Kay Scarpetta. As much as a always knew I wanted to be a doctor, it was once I started read g the books written by by Patricia Cornwell...that the penny actually dropped and I realised this is exactly what I wanted to do.

Dr Hestelle Van Staden, Forensic Pathologist

As much as I think it's quite a morbid idea for most people, looking at what we look at I think it is quite daunting at times.

Dr Hestelle Van Staden, Forensic Pathologist

Listen to the audio for more.


This article first appeared on CapeTalk : A career in forensic pathology: Is it as glamorous as it is in the movies?




