Roelf Meyer: 'I visited Gaza a year ago. Conditions were worst it's ever been'

17 October 2023 9:31 AM
by Amy Fraser
Tags:
Roelf meyer
Israel Palestine conflict

"You can't expect more than two million people to live in the way they do," says Roelf Meyer.

John Maytham interviews Roelf Meyer, Director of the In Transformation Initiative.

It's been more than a week since one of the most catastrophic attacks on Israel in its history, which came after months of surging violence between Palestinians and Israelis.

Since Hamas' attack, hundreds have been killed, displaced and kidnapped, with monumental suffering on both sides.

Roelf Meyer / Wikimedia Commons: AMISOM Public Information
Roelf Meyer / Wikimedia Commons: AMISOM Public Information

RELATED: ‘If Palestine was free, we’d all live in peace’

RELATED: Why the history of the Gaza Strip is key to understanding the current conflict

Meyer was intricately involved in negotiations to end apartheid and helped pave the way to the first democratic elections in 1994, along with Cyril Ramaphosa who was the Chief Negotiator for the African National Congress.

Meyer first visited Gaza in 2000 during peace talks, before Hamas became prominent.

His most recent visit was last year, which he describes as "the worst".

Meyer says conditions in Gaza are the worst that he's seen, with many people living in concentration camps.

Meyer argues that, because of this, it is unlikely that peace can ever be achieved.

You can't expect more than two million people to live in the way in which they do.

Roelf Meyer

Meyer says that both "extremist" parties need to be able to have a conversation to resolve this issue which has been brewing for many years.

If South Africa can play a vital role in bringing some sort of peace, Meyer argues that it would have to be a joint attempt from various parties representing both Palestine and Israel.

If we can join forces with others who can speak to the Israelis, I think there is a chance.

Roelf Meyer

Scroll up to listen to the full interview.


This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Roelf Meyer: 'I visited Gaza a year ago. Conditions were worst it's ever been'




