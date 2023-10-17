Streaming issues? Report here
Johann Rupert (South Africa's richest man) loses R70 billion in 3 months

Here today, gone tomorrow... an apt phrase for this tycoon left 'poorer' due to a decline in luxury good companies.

Johann Rupert, founder of the Swiss luxury goods holding company Richemont, was South Africa’s richest man and the second-richest person in Africa until Nicky Oppenheimer took over this title a few weeks ago.

Oppenheimer’s net worth is estimated at $8.55 billion, $20 million more than Rupert, who is worth $8.53 billion.

Rupert's fortune plummeted by $3.7 billion over three months; that's almost R70 billion!

Why?

Rupert's misfortune is attributed to the ongoing uncertainty surrounding the performance of luxury goods companies to which much of his wealth is tied.

Rupert has a large stake in Richemont, renowned for iconic brands such as Cartier, Montblanc, and Van Cleef & Arpels.

Richemont shares have fallen by 31.2% in three months, pushing its market cap below $60 billion, with Rupert's stake falling below $7.2 billion.

"These results failed to align with analysts’ expectations, triggering a downturn in the share prices of LVMH and its industry peers, including Richemont, which has Johann Rupert at its helm," says Billionaires Africa.


This article first appeared on KFM : Johann Rupert (South Africa's richest man) loses R70 billion in 3 months




